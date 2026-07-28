July's full Buck Moon is due to peak on Monday 29 July, briefly turning night into silver-white daylight as it rises over the UK.

Here is exactly when to look, what you will see and the folklore behind its name. It is the eighth full moon of 2026 and the second of three summer full moons, sitting between June's Strawberry Moon and August's Sturgeon Moon in the lunar calendar.

What and When Is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon is the traditional name for July's full moon, linked to the time in the Northern Hemisphere when male deer grow new antlers covered in velvet. Astronomers say the full phase will technically peak at 15:36 BST on 29 July 2026, when the moon is just below the UK horizon, but it will look full to the naked eye that night and on the nights either side.

This year's Buck Moon is one of three full moons across the northern summer, following June's Strawberry Moon and preceding August's Sturgeon Moon, names rooted in seasonal wildlife and harvest traditions.

How and When To See It in the UK

For the most dramatic view, look towards the eastern horizon around sunset on Monday 29 July as the Buck Moon climbs into the evening sky and appears unusually large thanks to the classic moon illusion when it sits low. Through the night it will swing south and then sink towards the western horizon in the small hours, remaining bright enough to wash out many fainter stars.

The Met Office early outlook suggests central, southern and eastern regions are likely to have clearer skies, with more cloud and showers expected in the north and west, though breaks are still possible.

A simple viewing tip is to get away from city lights if you can and give your eyes 10 to 15 minutes to adapt to the dark. No telescope is needed, and a short stroll to a park or hill should do the trick.

The next full moon occurs on Wednesday July 29 at 836 am. It is known as the Buck Moon as new antlers emerge on male deer in July. It is also known as the Thunder Moon for the frequent thunderstorms during the summer. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/tDTIxWJwXt — NWS Glasgow (@NWSGlasgow) July 26, 2026

Name, Folklore and Superstitions

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the Buck Moon name originates from Algonquin traditions and was later adopted by colonial settlers, reflecting the period when male deer antlers are in a strong growth phase in July. Alternative labels include Thunder Moon for summer storms and Hay Moon for the hay harvest.

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Folklore attaches extra meaning to the Buck Moon. Some traditions hold that its brightness or colour signals crop luck or coming storms, though modern forecasters rely on pressure charts, not lunar glow, for weather predictions. Stories from North America and Europe sometimes link the Buck Moon to renewed strength in wildlife and treat it as a symbolic moment for regrowth or setting intentions for the second half of the year, with deer sightings under its light cast as signs of guidance or good fortune.

Many contemporary beliefs simply fold it into wider full-moon superstitions: restless sleep, heightened emotions or sudden romantic encounters. But research tends to find only small or inconsistent effects on sleep at best, making these more cultural narratives than hard science.

Global Timings: North America, Australia and New Zealand

Because time zones differ, the Buck Moon peak comes at different clock times worldwide. In the United States and Canada, astronomy outlets note that the moon will be at its fullest late on 29 July Eastern Time, appearing as a bright disc that night and lingering into the early hours of 30 July. Viewers across North America should look east after sunset for the best view.

Hey, look up. 🌕



On July 29, the full Buck Moon will light up the night sky.



Named for the time of year when male deer begin growing new antlers, July's full moon is a good reminder to step outside, slow down and spend a little time gazing at the night sky.



Photo of full… pic.twitter.com/3Ttnbg01RA — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) July 27, 2026

For readers in Australia and New Zealand, the full moon peaks in the early hours of 30 July local time, with moonrise on the evening of 29 July offering the most dramatic view as it climbs above the eastern horizon. The moon illusion will make it appear particularly large when it sits low, just as it does in the northern hemisphere.

Wherever you are, astronomers stress that this is a standard full moon rather than a supermoon, but culturally it carries very different meanings, from farmers' lore about hay and storms to India's Guru Purnima, a day for honouring spiritual teachers under its light.