Chilling new details have emerged regarding the 2022 death of anti-gravity researcher Amy Eskridge, who is now being cited as a key figure in an unusual pattern of deceased or missing US scientists. This phenomenon, involving at least 11 individuals linked to sensitive aerospace and nuclear research, has prompted a formal federal investigation.

As public discourse intensifies, resurfaced messages from colleagues suggest Eskridge has faced 'death threats everyday' due to her work. While no specific project was named, speculation has centred on her high-stakes anti-gravity research.

Amy Eskridge Anti-Gravity Study

Hailing from Huntsville, Alabama—known as the historic 'Rocket City'—Eskridge was a 34-year-old scientist and entrepreneur pushing the boundaries of aerospace technology. As co-founder and president of The Institute for Exotic Science, she drew on her background in chemistry, biology, and physics to explore 'exotic' concepts beyond conventional rocketry.

Her work was largely theoretical, focusing on gravity modification and high-frequency gravitational waves, to transform propulsion and move beyond fuel-based systems.

Positioned at the intersection of private innovation and sensitive government interest, Eskridge was described by colleagues as a brilliant mind determined to 'crack the code' of gravity. However, the intensity of her research reportedly took a psychological and physical toll, as she came to believe her work was being monitored by outside entities.

Amy Eskridge's Resurfaced Texts about Death Threats

In several texts shared online by her co-founder, Samuel Reid, which were later deleted, Eskridge detailed the death threats she gets daily.

Read more Amy Eskridge's Uncovered Video: Scientist Says She Was Targeted by a 'Direct Energy Weapon' Before Her Death Amy Eskridge's Uncovered Video: Scientist Says She Was Targeted by a 'Direct Energy Weapon' Before Her Death

She wrote: 'I've been getting death threats everyday repeatedly for the past week or so for my most recent work. Like I finally crossed some line with my own independently developed theory, and it got surveilled. It tipped me over onto some f*cked up kill list.'

She added, 'I left myself a voice note on my hacked phone about some super heaty sh*t that I figured out, then the daily death threats immediately started rolling in,' she stated, describing the messages as 'the most heinous death threats you can imagine.'

Eskridge said she consulted 'Bill and the retired general I've been working with. They both agree that the threats are not coming from any government,' she wrote. Instead, she suspected a corporate motive, suggesting the threats were likely from 'a private entity.'

Amy Eskridge Talks About Her Stalker

Previously, a video circulating online shows Eskridged talking about her stalker, described as an 'Eastern European man' in his 50s or 60s who allegedly used a Lexus to monitor her movements, and 'it had a different license plate.'

NEW: Researcher working on anti-gravity technology, whose death was ruled a su*cide, sent a text just one month before her death saying she would never kill herself, according to the Daily Mail.



Amy Eskridge was found with a gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama.



Eskridge… pic.twitter.com/kUj5vrBPot — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026

She added that the driver was based directly opposite her apartment, claiming the plates were changed 'right in front of our face' shortly after she mentioned taking a photograph. Eskridge alleged the stalking lasted four to five years and had escalated in recent months into something 'more aggressive' and 'more invasive.'

Targeted by a 'Direct Energy Weapon'

In another resurfaced video, Eskridge explains that a 'direct energy weapon' is targeting her hands. 'My hands have been burned to hell and back as I've been typing. Because you can beam me through there or through there (pointing at the windows).'

Newly uncovered video shows anti gravity propulsion researcher Amy Eskridge in a state of panic, claiming her hands were being targeted by a “direct energy weapon” just one month before she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/ayQAzTmTLf — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 22, 2026

She said that whoever is doing it is trying to get a '3D image of what I'm typing. Because this computer doesn't have a Wi-Fi card. You can't hack it. But you can maybe get a 3D image of me typing. So like we just did that. And did that, as an act of pure desperation,' as she pans the camera on her blocked window. Adding that she felt better immediately after blocking the window.

The Warning Text to Franc Milburn

Read more Amy Eskridge Revealed 'Eastern European Man' in Lexus Tailed Her Before Death Amy Eskridge Revealed 'Eastern European Man' in Lexus Tailed Her Before Death

The 'direct energy weapon' video was echoed by a text she sent to Franc Milburn, a British paratrooper where she shared images of her hands with burn marks.

Furthermore, Eskridge sent a 'death warning' to Milbrun dated 13 May 2022, 'If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.'

Milburn, who spoke with the scientist only hours before she was found dead in Huntsville, Alabama, claimed there was nothing unusual in her tone. He recalled how she spoke about being harassed with the objective of 'derailing their work.'

On 11 June 2022, Eskridged died from what official reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The emergence of a 'death warning', 'direct energy weapon', and texts about her death threats has cast a shadow of doubt over her death. Although her father has publicly stated that he does not believe her death was suspicious.