SpaceX is in talks to sell artificial intelligence computing power to the US Department of Defense in a potential multi‑billion‑dollar deal that would deepen the Pentagon's reliance on Elon Musk's company and push it further beyond rockets and satellite communications into one of the fastest‑growing areas of the technology industry.

The discussions centre on leasing data centre capacity capable of supporting advanced AI models. If completed, the agreement would extend SpaceX's AI infrastructure business, which already counts Google and Anthropic among its largest customers.

The talks also reflect a wider shift in the global AI race, where access to computing power is becoming as strategically important as access to advanced semiconductor chips.

Pentagon Talks Expand SpaceX's Role Beyond Rockets

SpaceX is already one of the Pentagon's most important commercial partners.

The company launches national security satellites, operates the Starshield military satellite network and provides secure communications services for the US government and its allies.

Providing AI computing capacity would extend that relationship beyond aerospace into another increasingly important area of defence technology.

Neither SpaceX nor the Department of Defense has announced an agreement, and the reported negotiations remain ongoing.

Google and Anthropic Already Helped Build SpaceX's AI Business

The Pentagon would not be SpaceX's first major AI customer.

Google and AI developer Anthropic have already signed multi-billion-dollar agreements to lease computing capacity from SpaceX, according to Fortune.

Anthropic reportedly agreed to lease roughly 325,000 Nvidia graphics processing units, or GPUs, in a deal valued at about $1.25 billion a month.

Google has separately agreed to lease around 110,000 GPUs under an arrangement reportedly worth approximately $920 million a month.

Combined, those agreements could generate annual revenue that rivals, or even exceeds, SpaceX's reported revenue from its traditional aerospace business.

The computing capacity is expected to come from the company's expanding 'Colossus' data centre operation, one of the largest AI computing facilities under development in the United States.

AI Infrastructure Spending Is Accelerating

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The Pentagon talks come as spending on AI infrastructure accelerates across the technology industry, with companies racing to secure the computing power needed to train and deploy increasingly advanced AI models.

Consulting firm McKinsey estimates global investment in AI-ready data centres could reach $7 trillion by 2030, driven by demand for specialised facilities capable of supporting frontier AI systems.

Those facilities require more than advanced semiconductors. They also depend on large GPU clusters, high-speed networking equipment and enormous amounts of electricity to process increasingly complex AI workloads.

The International Energy Agency has warned that AI is becoming a major driver of electricity demand, projecting that power consumption from data centres will continue rising sharply as AI adoption expands.

The surge has created shortages beyond chips alone. Industry analysts have pointed to limited computing capacity, electricity availability and data-centre construction delays as technology companies compete for infrastructure needed to power AI systems.

The imbalance has created a rapidly expanding market for companies that provide AI infrastructure rather than develop AI models themselves. Alongside established cloud providers, specialist infrastructure operators are increasingly leasing computing capacity directly to AI developers, allowing customers to scale without building their own facilities.

SpaceX's agreements with Google and Anthropic, together with its reported Pentagon discussions, illustrate how companies with access to large-scale computing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important players in the AI economy.

Defence AI Demand Continues to Grow

The Department of Defense has significantly increased investment in artificial intelligence as it seeks to modernise military planning, intelligence analysis, logistics and autonomous systems.

Securing domestic AI infrastructure has become an increasingly important priority as policymakers seek to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains while ensuring sensitive workloads remain inside trusted US facilities.

SpaceX's existing relationship with the Pentagon, combined with its expanding AI infrastructure, places the company in a position to compete for that work.

If the negotiations result in an agreement, the Pentagon would become the latest addition to a customer list that already includes Google and Anthropic.