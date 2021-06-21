Oprah Winfrey shut down rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen her to be their baby daughter Lilibet Diana's godmother. Instead, she suggested that the couple may want a younger person to fill the role.

The talk show host, who is close friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, downplayed reports. She explained that her relationship with the royals already makes her a "godmother by default."

"I don't need to be a godmother, I'm a godmother by default. I'm a neighbour, I'm a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother," she said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Winfrey also co-produced the Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See" with Prince Harry. She also sat down for an explosive interview with him and Meghan Markle in March. Suffice to say, they have gone through a lot together to cement their friendship.

In the same interview, the 67-year-old actress and author also sent her congratulations to the couple for their baby girl. She revealed that she is a huge fan of the name Lilibet Diana and that she would be sending them something special to celebrate Father's Day.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby girl Lilibet likely to have these celebrities as godmothers

Winfrey's remarks came after a whirlwind of speculations about who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to be their daughter's godmother. The talk show host's name came up front and centre, supposedly because of the interview they did.

"Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie hinted at the philanthropist being a done deal as a godmother because she is friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is said the couple is keeping this information under wraps so as not to attract publicity.

There are also other A-list names mentioned including the duchess' friend, tennis champ Serena Williams. Winfrey's long-time pal Gayle King and even Beyonce Knowles are among the speculated godmothers too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and announced her birth to the public on June 6. A source claimed that the baby looks like a mix of both parents and that big brother Archie could not be happier to have a baby girl as his sibling.