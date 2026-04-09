The global technology industry is facing another period of disruption. By early April 2026, almost 80,000 technology workers had lost their jobs worldwide. The layoffs stretch from Silicon Valley to technology hubs across the US. Industry analysts say the cuts reflect a mixture of economic pressure, corporate restructuring and rapid investment in artificial intelligence. Among the companies drawing attention is Oracle.

Reports suggest the enterprise software company eliminated more than 10,000 roles in recent months as part of broader restructuring. Yet Oracle represents only one example in a wider trend affecting the entire sector.

Wave of Layoffs Across Companies

According to data reported by Nikkei Asia, 78,557 technology workers were laid off between January and early April this year.

Read more Oracle Layoffs Hit Staff Worldwide as AI Push Drives Immediate Job Cuts Oracle Layoffs Hit Staff Worldwide as AI Push Drives Immediate Job Cuts

More than three quarters of those job losses occurred in the US. Many companies say automation and artificial intelligence are central to the changes. New tools can now perform tasks that previously required teams of engineers, analysts, and support staff. Technology firms are investing heavily in AI systems. Businesses hope these systems will increase efficiency and reduce operational costs.

In some cases, savings from job reductions are being redirected towards new infrastructure. Reports indicate that companies including Oracle are expanding data centre capacity to support growing demand for AI services.

Is Artificial Intelligence the Real Cause?

Not all experts agree that AI is the main reason for the job losses. Babak Hodjat, chief technology officer for AI at Cognisant, has suggested that the role of artificial intelligence in layoffs may sometimes be overstated. He argues that many companies expanded their workforce rapidly during the technology boom of recent years. Some firms may now be correcting those hiring decisions.

In this context, AI can become what he describes as a convenient explanation for job cuts that were already planned. Hodjat also says the full productivity benefits of modern AI systems may take time to emerge. Businesses are still learning how to integrate the technology effectively.

Growing Warnings From Industry Leaders

Despite this debate, some technology leaders have issued stark warnings about the potential impact of AI on employment.

Dario Amodei, chief executive of AI company Anthropic, has suggested that advanced artificial intelligence could eventually replace a large share of entry-level white-collar roles in the US. Ford chief executive Jim Farley has expressed similar concerns, warning that automation could reshape employment across multiple industries. Academic research has also highlighted possible risks. Studies from Stanford University indicate that certain entry-level coding and customer service roles are already experiencing disruption.

A separate simulation conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggested automation could eventually replace about 12 per cent of the US workforce. Researchers estimated that the economic impact of such changes could reach around 1.2 trillion dollars in lost wages.

The Debate Over 'AI Washing'

Some leaders in the technology sector warn that the industry may be overstating the role of artificial intelligence. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has spoken about what he calls 'AI washing'. The phrase refers to companies attributing job losses to artificial intelligence even when the underlying cause may be traditional restructuring.

Altman says there are genuine cases of technological displacement. However, he believes some businesses may use the AI narrative to explain decisions driven primarily by financial pressures. This distinction has become important for workers and investors trying to understand the future of employment in the technology sector.

A Different Strategy for Some Firms

Not every company is responding to artificial intelligence with job cuts. IBM has taken a different approach. The company has increased entry-level hiring during 2026, arguing that human expertise remains essential even in highly automated workplaces.

Executives say AI systems still require human supervision, training and decision-making. Industry analysts warn that eliminating too many junior roles could create problems later. Without entry-level employees, companies may struggle to develop experienced managers and technical specialists in the future. Cognizant has adopted a similar strategy. Instead of reducing staff numbers, the company plans to train employees to work more closely with AI tools.

A Workforce in Transition

The technology industry now finds itself in the middle of a significant transformation. Artificial intelligence promises major productivity gains. At the same time, the transition is creating uncertainty for thousands of workers. The nearly 80,000 layoffs recorded in 2026 so far may represent only the early stage of a broader shift.

Whether artificial intelligence proves to be the primary driver of job losses or simply an explanation for corporate restructuring remains a subject of debate. What is clear is that the future of work in the technology sector is changing rapidly.