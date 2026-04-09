A KitKat truck was seen cruising through downtown Toronto with an unusually heavy security detail—surrounded by four black SUVs and what observers have dubbed -presidential‑level protection—just weeks after more than 12 tonnes of the chocolate bars were stolen in a remarkable European heist.

The news came after an extraordinary theft in late March, when a shipment carrying roughly 413,793 KitKat bars, worth many thousands of dollars, disappeared while en route from a factory in central Italy to Poland, Nestlé confirmed.

That mass of chocolate was about 12 tonnes. It was slated for distribution across Europe just ahead of Easter, a key sales period for the iconic snack brand.

A Viral Heist and an Unusual Response

The theft itself had already stirred massive attention online, partly because of the sheer scale of the loss and partly because of the product involved. KitKat, a global favourite made by Swiss food giant Nestlé, has been embraced across continents for its crisp wafers and chocolate coating—and the idea that a whole truckload could vanish like this quickly became meme fodder.

With the stolen truck still missing and authorities continuing their investigation in Europe, Nestlé said it activated a tracing system that uses the unique batch codes on each bar to help track down the missing stock.

The company has been encouraging customers and resellers to scan the code on wrappers to see if their KitKats are from the vanished shipment, with instructions on how to report any matches.

Into this already unusual story stepped the now‑viral scenes from Canada: convoys of SUVs flanking a branded delivery lorry as though it were transporting heads of state.

Marketing or Genuine Protection?

While some viewers initially treated the heavy security as a humorous overreaction to a cargo crime, later reporting suggests that the escort isn't simply a matter of corporate whim. Nestlé confirmed that the convoy seen in Canada was part of a marketing campaign developed by the creative agency Courage, designed to lean into the global buzz around the heist and generate engagement with the brand's response.

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Joel Holtby, founder of Courage, said the idea was to 'tap into a distinctly Canadian sensibility' by placing the KitKat delivery in a context that looks like high‑stakes VIP transport. In that sense, the 'presidential‑level protection' may be more playful theatre than an actual escalation of security protocols.

A KitKat truck with 'presidential-level' protection was spotted in Canada, surrounded by four black SUVs with red flags



The stunt comes weeks after 12 tons of the bars were stolen pic.twitter.com/ekyZtGFPsd — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 8, 2026

Since the 12‑tonne KitKat heist went viral, a surprising number of other brands have leapt into the conversation, using topical references to piggyback on the story and raise their own profiles.

UK‑based Domino's Pizza jokingly offered its 'condolences' and teased a KitKat pizza. KFC also added its own tongue‑in‑cheek posts referencing secret recipes and the heist theme. Budget airline Ryanair also joined the banter, including images implying one of its planes was consuming a giant KitKat bar.

Cities and organisations, including Montreal and even cultural figures, added to the frenzy with their own responses, helping turn a supply‑chain mishap into a meme and marketing moment.

Update on Stolen KitKat Bars

So far, investigators in Europe have not located the missing truck or its contents, and no suspects have been publicly identified. Meanwhile, Nestlé continues to track the unique batch codes from the stolen KitKats in hopes of recovering them or at least routing out their resale channels.