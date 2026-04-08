In the world of Big Tech, timing often tells a deeper story than the announcement itself. At Oracle, that timing has raised eyebrows. Just days after thousands of employees reportedly lost their jobs in a sweeping restructuring, the technology giant confirmed the appointment of Hilary Maxson as its new chief financial officer. Her compensation package includes a base salary of $950,000 and the potential for a $2.5 million performance bonus. For workers who woke up to termination emails and locked accounts, the news has landed with a heavy contrast.

New Finance Chief at a Critical Moment

Maxson, 48, joins Oracle from Schneider Electric, where she served as CFO of the French industrial conglomerate. Oracle said her appointment is effective immediately. The company described the move as part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership as it accelerates investment in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

Maxson will report to Oracle leadership and help steer financial strategy during what the company has called a pivotal period for its business. In a statement announcing the role, she said she was excited to join the company at a defining moment and looked forward to translating the firm's momentum into long-term value for customers and shareholders.

Her appointment also marks the return of a standalone CFO position at Oracle. The role had effectively been absorbed into the responsibilities of Safra Catz, who has served as co-chief executive and principal financial officer since 2014.

Layoffs Delivered in the Early Hours

The hiring announcement followed a difficult week for thousands of Oracle employees. Affected workers across several divisions were notified by email early Tuesday morning that their roles had been eliminated. According to employees who spoke publicly about the layoffs, the messages arrived around 3 a.m. Pacific time.

Shortly afterwards, many found themselves locked out of the company's internal systems. The notification email stated that the decision had been made after careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs and that the role had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational change.

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For those receiving the message, it also meant that the same day would be their final working day. Reports suggest the cuts affected employees across multiple units, including Oracle Health, Sales, Cloud Operations, Customer Success teams and NetSuite.

Oracle has not publicly confirmed the exact number of employees affected, though industry estimates suggest the restructuring could impact tens of thousands globally.

The Severance Offer

For US employees, Oracle offered a severance package that reflects its standard company policy. Laid-off staff are eligible for four weeks of base salary plus one additional week for each year of employment, with the total capped at 26 weeks.

The severance calculation treats six months of employment within the last year as a full year for the purpose of determining benefits. In states where WARN notice periods apply, the final payout may be adjusted to comply with local labour regulations. Compared with recent layoffs at other technology firms, Oracle's package sits in the middle of the industry range.

For example, Block offered 20 weeks of salary plus one extra week per year of tenure, along with six months of healthcare coverage and a $5,000 stipend. During layoffs in 2025, Meta reportedly provided 16 weeks of pay plus two weeks for every year of service and extended health insurance for six months. Meanwhile Amazon gave affected employees full pay and benefits for 90 days alongside an additional severance payment.

The Cost of an AI Transformation

Oracle's restructuring comes as the company pours unprecedented resources into artificial intelligence infrastructure. The firm has projected up to $50 billion in capital expenditures during its current fiscal year as it builds AI data centres and expands its cloud computing capabilities.

That figure is more than double the company's spending in the previous year and reflects the intense competition unfolding across the technology sector. To finance the expansion, Oracle has indicated it could raise as much as $50 billion through a mix of debt and equity offerings.

The company has also warned that its restructuring programme could cost up to $2.1 billion during fiscal year 2026, with most of that figure linked to employee severance and related expenses.

Market Pressure and a Changing Workforce

Oracle employed around 162,000 full-time staff as of May 2025, according to its most recent regulatory filing. The rapid shift towards AI and automation is forcing many technology firms to rethink how that workforce is structured.

Investors have watched Oracle's stock closely during this transformation. While the company's shares are up roughly 14 per cent over the past year, they have experienced sharp volatility amid concerns over the cost of its AI expansion. For leadership, the challenge now lies in convincing markets that the strategy will deliver long-term growth.

A Stark Contrast

For some observers, the optics of the moment remain striking. Thousands of employees learned their roles were gone in the early hours of the morning. Days later, the company introduced a new finance chief with a multimillion dollar compensation package.

In the corporate world, such contrasts are not unusual. Yet they often capture the tension at the heart of the modern technology industry. On one side stands the relentless drive for innovation and shareholder value. On the other stand the workers who built the business that must now evolve without them. Oracle's future may well depend on how successfully it balances those two realities.