Even with the slim model failing to hit its targets, Apple is reportedly committed to a two-year roadmap for the brand. A fresh leak indicates the tech giant is ready to stomach the poor reception, even as it keeps the basic iPhone 18 looking exactly like its predecessor.

Writing on Weibo, the insider 'Fixed Focus Digital' backed up claims of a minor update for the base iPhone 18, noting the handset will look nearly identical to previous versions. The tipster suggested that buyers shouldn't expect a fresh look: 'The standard model of the iPhone 18 will see virtually no changes to its exterior design—aside from a potential minor tweak to its dimensions.'

The same source later shared that Apple intends to stay the course with a successor to its slim handset. According to the leak, the firm is prepared to ignore poor market performance to keep its long-term plans on track: 'The Air 2 will proceed with its standard product iteration cycle; no matter how abysmal the sales turn out to be, Apple will grit its teeth and push through with at least two generations...'

Production Slumps as Consumers Shun the Ultra-Thin Model

The ultra-thin handset has faced a difficult time on the shelves since its autumn 2025 debut. A survey for investors from KeyBanc Capital Markets highlighted this struggle, finding 'virtually no demand' for the slim smartphone. In response to the slow uptake, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that factory production is set to plummet by over 80% as the firm enters the early months of 2026.

Apple is reportedly delaying the iPhone Air 2 indefinitely due to poor sales 🚨



The next iPhone Air was expected to launch in September 2026, however, that is no longer happening



Source: @theinformation pic.twitter.com/ozAZD7OZKw — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) November 10, 2025

Manufacturing of the slim device effectively ground to a halt as Luxshare pulled out in October, followed by Foxconn's expected exit in late December. This leaves the handset essentially out of production, following a pattern set by the mini and Plus models. Like those predecessors, which also struggled to find an audience, it seems this new design is destined to last for just two generations before being shelved.

Technical Overhaul Planned to Tackle Hardware Criticisms

The Information reports that Apple is exploring a fresh design for the slim handset, potentially adding a second rear camera to fix one of the device's most complained-about flaws. Industry whispers suggest this new addition could be a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide lens, giving the thin phone much-needed photographic versatility.

Read more Will Apple Delay The Standard iPhone 18? Pro Models Tipped For September Launch Will Apple Delay The Standard iPhone 18? Pro Models Tipped For September Launch

Earlier leaks indicate that Apple is focusing on making the follow-up model lighter while introducing vapour chamber cooling and a larger battery. To save internal space, the company is reportedly developing a slimmer Face ID system and will equip the device with its upcoming A20 and C2 chips.

The base iPhone 18 is likely to be a modest refinement, focusing on internal boosts like the A20 and C2 chips alongside 12GB of memory. While the outside remains familiar, the device is tipped to feature a much sharper 24-megapixel selfie camera and a more streamlined version of the Camera Control button.

New Launch Strategy Splits iPhone Releases Across Two Windows

It appears the tech giant is ready to tear up its traditional September playbook by launching the iPhone 18 range in two separate stages. Fans can likely expect the high-end Pro models and the new foldable to arrive in autumn 2026, while the entry-level handsets and the second-generation slim phone are held back until spring 2027.

Here’s everything to expect for the 2027 iPhone lineup:



• iPhone 18

• iPhone 18e

• iPhone Air 2

• iPhone 20

• iPhone Fold 2



Do you plan upgrading so far? pic.twitter.com/GJoDVhetZi — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) December 25, 2025

A report from Nikkei Asia supported this shift, noting that the move is designed to make the best use of company resources while squeezing as much profit as possible from higher-end handsets. By focusing on its most expensive devices first, the firm hopes to protect its margins even as component costs rise.