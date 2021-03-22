Orlando Bloom has become the talk of the town following his bizarre confessions about his daily life after welcoming a daughter with fiancée Katy Perry.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Bloom spoke about his current daily routine which includes eye-gazing with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, drinking "brain oil," and doing Buddhist chants. The actor said that he starts his day at half-past six in the morning by checking his sleep tracker to see if he's had a good night's rest. He then goes to check on Daisy, letting Katy sleep in.

"I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove', so she knows who Daddy is," he said.

The next step in his daily routine is chanting for 20 minutes and reading some Buddhist teachings, which he then shares with his Instagram followers. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star likes to earn his breakfast, so he takes "some green powders" that he mixes with "brain octane oil, a collagen powder for hair and nails, and some protein."

He then goes for a hike, while listening to Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots, following which he enjoys a proper breakfast at 9 am. This meal includes porridge, hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries and vegan protein powder, which he washes down with a cup of PG Tips. The actor says he is mostly vegan, but consumes red meat maybe once a month.

"I sometimes look at a cow and think, that's the most beautiful thing ever," he added.

The entire interview is filled with similar details about his lunch, wardrobe, work, and leisure time. The interview has gone viral on Twitter, with users confused whether it was a spoof or unintentionally hilarious.

"Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented: "Wondering why Orlando Bloom was trending and reading this level of cringe has put me right off my brain oil and chants for the day."

"Hours after reading them, I am still hugely enjoying Orlando Bloom's production goals," a third one wrote, referring to the actor's comment: "I spend a lot of my time dreaming about roles for myself and others- for minorities and women."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with The Guardian, Bloom confessed that he hasn't recently had as many intimate moments with his fiancée as he might like. The 44-year-old was asked "How often do you have sex?" to which he replied: "Not enough—we just had a baby, though."