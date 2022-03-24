We have heard of people keeping designer wardrobes and fancy cars, but seven-year-old Coco might just be amongst the few lucky dogs who get super pampered by their owners.

Coco has a wardrobe worth more than £56,000 and a little Lamborghini to roam around in. She even wears clothes from Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

The dog is owned by a 32-year-old woman named Alina Michaels who hails from Sydney, Australia. She spends more than £4,000 to organise massive birthday parties for her pet.

"For her 7th birthday this year I did a ballerina/pink girly theme. We had a professional ballerina dancing in a giant ball, a balloon twister," Alina told The Mirror.

Read more Best in Show? Cute backstage photos at America's biggest dog show

"Coco is my fur baby; she deserves the world. I've spent thousands at this point, but I just love dressing her in clothing items that I love," she added.

The peek-a-poo (Pekingese/ poodle cross) even eats in fancy bowls that were brought from Tiffany and Co. which cost around £163 each.

She gets £400 worth of treats, toys, and clothes every month from Alina. "She's got dresses, jumpers, harnesses, necklaces, and flower crowns. She has about 500 or more items altogether in her wardrobe," added Alina.

"She's got a Tiffany and Co collar worth £312, as well as a Versace bathrobe worth £140, and a Gucci bow tie which cost £112."

"As she's a bit of an Instagram star, she's well known for her 'Tutu Tuesday' posts, she has about 100 or so of those in a range of colours like pink, blue, purple, and oranges. She looks fabulous in bright colours, but I love dressing her in pink things."

She even gets custom-made designer dresses to wear. "In my next lifetime, I'd love to come back as Coco, she lives the good life," says Alina.