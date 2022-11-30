"Overwatch 2" Season 2 is just around the corner and fans are already excited on what new content the new season would bring. Various reports suggest that the new battle pass would introduce numerous Greek mythology-inspired skins but it might also disappoint some fans as the second season patch will introduce rebalancing including the nerfing of Sojourn.

'Overwatch 2' Season 2 launch date: New hero and map

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait for long for the second season's arrival. "Overwatch 2" Season 2 start date is on December 6, 2022.

The new season will introduce a new map and the new tank hero Ramattra, who is set to debut on the same day as the launch of "Overwatch 2" Season 2. Ramattra can alternate between his Omnic form and his Nemesis form. The Omnic form appears to be a defensive-focused option while the Nemesis form allows for a more aggressive playstyle.

Greek mythology-inspired Battle Pass

A new gameplay trailer released on November 29 announced the Winter Wonderland 2022 event. The trailer also featured numerous skins featuring Gods and Goddesses from Greek mythology, suggesting that it might be the theme of this Season's Battle Pass, according to Dexerto.com.

For instance, the trailer opens with a Medusa-themed Widowmaker before introducing other mythology-related content like a Cyclops Roadhog.

Season 2's big price appears to be Zeus Junker Quen Mythic skin, which is the final unlock in the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, players can look forward to the time-limited "Battle for Olympus," which will arrive by January next year.

Sojourn to receive significant nerf in 'Overwatch 2' Season 2

Unfortunately, the arrival of the second season might be a bit disappointing to some players. Sojourn, one of Overwatch 2's newest hero additions will receive a significant nerf to his most powerful ability on December 6, according to DOT Esports.

Blizzard cited that Sojourn has been a little too dominant based on "metrics and player feedback." Thus a rebalancing for the hero was decided and developers are "focusing on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for [season two], encouraging players to make use of Sojourn's high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks." The nerf was not explained further but it looks like Sojourn's Railgun blasts will no longer be as damaging from longer distances next season.