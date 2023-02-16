Prince Harry reportedly lost his virginity in the field behind The Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire in 2001. Dean Ellwood and his partner Anna Pitt-Stanley, who now own the property, jokingly said they might put up a commemorative plaque on the field on behalf of the royal.

The couple lives right next to the site in Splash Cottage. Ellwood told The Sun, "By the time we bought the cottage eight years ago the field's ownership had transferred to our property." He then jokingly commented about the interest surrounding the Duke of Sussex's virginity story saying, "I suppose I could put a blue plaque up in the field, but I don't think many people would be interested."

Pitt-Stanley added, "Everyone in the village is talking about it but I don't think we will be setting up a gift shop selling memorabilia." One of the villagers told the publication, "It was quite entertaining when we read it in The Sun on Sunday," referencing Sasha Walpole's confession that she was the "older woman" who took the royal's virginity.

The former Hargrove stable girl, who now works as a digger driver, said the romp happened for only five minutes although she and Prince Harry were out on the field for 15 minutes smoking cigarettes. She claimed it happened during her 19th birthday party when they were both very drunk and sneaked out of the pub into the field. She said he was only 16 at the time, contrary to what the royal wrote in "Spare" that he lost his virginity when he was 17 years old.

Walpole has gone on several interviews to share her side of the story. She recently appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to further share details about that night. She said when it happened, she did not see Prince Harry as the royal, but "Harry as a friend." She said they got "lost in the moment" because they were "quite drunk." She said she would not have come forward had he not mentioned the romp in his memoir. But the duke has yet to confirm her claims as he never named the woman who took his virginity in "Spare."