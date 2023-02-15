Royal expert Kinsey Schofield thinks that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must be mortified after Sasha Walpole identified herself as the woman who stole the duke's virginity when he was a teenager.

The Duke of Sussex must not have expected the former Hargrove stable girl to come forward and share her story about her romp with the royal. According to the "ToDieFor Daily" podcast host, the Sussexes must have been caught off-guard.

She told New Magazine, "I'm sure both Meghan and Harry are completely mortified about this. I don't think Harry thought Sasha would ever come forward. She was mentioned so briefly in his book, but she's come out and exposed it like it's a full affair."

Schofield added that Prince Harry's virginity story has "been made a bigger deal than he intended it to be" because of the 40-year-old Walpole, who now works as a digger driver.

She also thinks that Meghan Markle Meghan must "be extremely embarrassed by the response it's had." She alleged that "this is not the kind of attention" that the former "Suits" star wants and said, "I think she thought this book would elevate them and heighten their celebrity status, but ultimately, it's made them the butt of the joke."

In his memoir "Spare," the Duke of Sussex only briefly mentioned losing his virginity in a field behind a busy pub. He said it happened with an "older woman" who loves horses. But he never mentioned any names, least of all Walpole, who claimed to have led a peaceful life until the royal mentioned their romp in his book.

She said, "No one warned me about the night being included in the book - and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so. I lead a peaceful life — I didn't invite this."

Prior to Walpole admitting that she was "the woman who took Harry's virginity," other names were mentioned. These include actress Elizabeth Hurley, former model Suzannah Harvey, and interior designer Catherine Ommanney, who once had a fling with a then-21-year-old duke when she was 34 years old. As for Walpole, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on her claims.