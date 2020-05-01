The parents of a 12-year-old girl in Sydney, Australia reported her missing on Tuesday evening. The girl was discovered to have been abducted by Brett John Callaghan in Dural, north-west Sydney. Callaghan was arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting the minor. It is also suspected that the abductor was under the influence of drugs and had drugged his victim as well. Parramatta Local Court denied bail at the hearing on Thursday, which Callaghan did not attend.

The young girl, whose identity will remain concealed, had gone to Hornsby Westfield shopping centre with her friends on Tuesday. After some time, the girl went to Thornleigh Skate Park where Callaghan approached her. Her parents were supposed to pick her up from the shopping centre. When the girl failed to meet her parents at around 5:30 pm (local time), she was reported missing.

Police launched an investigation to find the missing girl. Callaghan, who was accompanied by his own young daughter, was spotted with the missing girl before her disappearance. Police tracked down the 37-year-old father to the home of a family member in Dural at 1:15 am (local time) on Wednesday. The police discovered the victim inside the home.

News.com.au reported that Callaghan was arrested and charged with "taking and detaining with intent to obtain advantage, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14 years, and sexually touching another person without consent." The victim was returned to the care of her family and Callaghan's daughter has been put in the care of other family members.

Daily Mail Australia reported that the police could not initially take DNA samples from Callaghan, as he was not in the state to give consent. After getting court orders, DNA samples were taken. However, the court is yet to allow the samples to be tested for drugs.

Hornsby Local Court magistrate Bruce Williams reported that Callaghan had drugged his victim. Police have not confirmed the statement, but they stated that the investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, Callaghan failed to show up in court. He was not granted bail and his case will be heard again on May 14.