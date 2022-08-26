Meghan Markle has been criticised since she married into the Royal Family and according to royal experts, the Firm was also involved in spreading lies about the duchess to make Kate Middleton look good.

The Duchess of Sussex does not have a beef against her sister-in-law, but the media wants people to pick sides anyway. It is said that while a working royal, the former "Suits" actress was purposely reported in a negative way so the public would favour the Duchess of Cambridge.

The two royals were compared in the recent episode of the Apple podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession." Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce said the two could not be more different.

He described Kate Middleton as "beautiful and silent, but charming." Whereas, Meghan Markle is not. He said she is "voluble, is vociferous, and has a lot to express."

Pearce added of the Duchess of Sussex, "if she experiences a challenge, then she automatically comes to face the challenge, whereas Kate just becomes quiet."

Her personality greatly contradicts that of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Firm did not like this. Palace courtiers and senior royals allegedly planned a "concerted campaign" to discredit her.

Pearce continued, "And this was not liked by The Establishment, which is essentially patriarchal, essentially male, and you have to be quiet, you have to do what you're supposed to be doing and shut up. And that's not Meghan's style, she's an American citizen, she's liberal. And so, she started speaking about this and all she received was this extraordinary pressure from the Establishment, because remember, this is not the family, this is The Firm. The Firm are the courtiers and they're really using protocol that was created hundreds of years ago."

Prince Charles' former butler Grant Harrold chimed in and recalled "being told by a journalist friend that certain tabloids were going to compare and do articles to make one seem better than the other." At the time he thought it was unfair but it did happen. There were stories that compared how Meghan Markle looked "frumpy" compared to Kate Middleton and how the latter wears dresses "better" than the other. The stories allegedly went on for weeks and Harrold wondered if the Firm had anything to do with feeding them to the press.