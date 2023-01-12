Former royal aides to Meghan Markle insist that she bullied them out of Kensington Palace despite her denial of the allegations.

The accusations came in 2021 but the incidents reportedly happened in 2018 while the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry shared an office with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace. Their shared communications assistant, Jason Knauff, sent an email to his boss Simon Case, in which he shared his concern that the "duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year."

He alleged that Meghan Markle's "treatment of 'X' was totally unacceptable" and that she was "intent on always having someone in her sights." The former "Suits" actress allegedly bullied "Y" and sought to "undermine her confidence." He claimed there has been "report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."

In response, Buckingham Palace opened an investigation into the bullying claims and kept the results private. It is unclear if the allegations are true or not. But royal author Valentine Low told Page Six, "The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them."

He added, "I can't speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn't in the room and I haven't heard Meghan's side. But my sources still very much stick to their story."

Speaking about Buckingham Palace's decision to keep the outcome of the investigation under lock and key he said, "They don't want to pick another fight with Harry and Meghan, it's quite obvious. [The Palace] got a lot of criticism from us, the media, for not releasing it."

Meghan Markle has since denied that she bullied palace aides and claims that she too was a victim of bullying. Prince Harry likewise defended his wife from the allegations in his memoir "Spare," in which he called her a thoughtful and kind boss who "checked on staff who were ill, sent baskets of food or flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed, or sick." He wrote that she also "bought pizza and biscuits, hosted tea parties and ice-cream socials."