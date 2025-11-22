A Washington state resident has died, becoming the first human fatality from the H5N5 strain of bird flu, a virus never before confirmed in people.

Washington health authorities announced that the deceased, an older adult with underlying health issues, passed away on 21 November 2025 after being treated in the hospital for avian influenza. The virus was definitively identified as H5N5 by the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Lab and confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

First-Ever Human Death From H5N5 Raises Alarms

This tragic death represents the first recorded human infection with H5N5 globally, according to Washington's Department of Health (DOH).The person had a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds, and environmental testing detected the virus in the flock's surroundings, pointing to bird-to-human transmission, not human-to-human.

Public health officials emphasise, however, that despite the severity of this case, the risk to the broader community remains low.No other people who had contact with the deceased have tested positive, and investigators have found no evidence of transmission between people.

A New Strain, But Not Necessarily More Dangerous — Yet

The H5N5 strain differs from the more familiar H5N1 bird flu by a protein that affects how the virus exits infected cells and spreads in the body.Experts like Richard Webby, a flu researcher at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, suggest that from a human-health standpoint, H5N5 may behave much like H5N1.

In recent years, the U.S. has reported about 70 human infections of H5 strains (primarily H5N1), most of which were mild and involved farm or dairy workers.The first U.S. bird-flu death in 2025 occurred back in January in Louisiana, from an H5N1 infection.

Public Health Response and Future Concerns

Authorities are underlining caution without sparking panic. The Washington State DOH has already launched rigorous monitoring of everyone who had close contact with the individual.Environmental sampling of the deceased's backyard bird flock has been conducted, and efforts continue to trace how the virus moved from birds to the patient.

In parallel, the DOH issued fresh guidance for backyard flock owners. Those who keep domestic poultry are urged to wear protective gear, wash their hands rigorously, and report any sick or dead birds immediately. The advice also recommends seasonal flu vaccination, not because it stops bird flu, but to reduce the risk of simultaneous infection with human and avian influenza, which could fuel dangerous viral reassortment.

The Human Tragedy Behind the Headlines

Behind technical terms like 'H5N5' lies a deeply personal tragedy: an older adult lost, friends and family grieving, and a community left unsettled. While public statements have withheld the deceased's identity in respect of privacy, the loss underscores how zoonotic diseases, those that jump from animals to humans, remain a serious threat.

Health officials continue to emphasise vigilance, especially among those with bird contact, but also balance that with reassurance. Even in this unprecedented case, they emphasise the lack of person-to-person transmission and the relative rarity of avian influenza in humans.

That said, experts warn of the virus's 'unpredictable' nature. As the virus evolves, so too could its risk profile, and public health systems must stay alert.

This first human death from H5N5 sounded a clear alarm: bird flu has entered a new phase, and health officials, poultry keepers, and the public must brace for more than just the ordinary flu season.