A couple from Colorado, United States of America may be charged with the first-degree murder of their son. Ryan and Tara Sabin reportedly forced their 11-year-old son, Zachary Sabin to drink excessive amounts of water. Zachary died due to water poisoning. After an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the couple was arrested and are awaiting charges.

On March 10, the night before his death, Zachary, according to Ryan, was refusing to drink water. The parents decided that Zachary should not be given dinner. Instead of being given food, Zachary was forced to drink water while the rest of the family ate. The boy kept vomiting while being forced to drink the water.

According to the arrest papers, Zachary was throwing a fit when his father kicked him twice. Ryan then reportedly picked up the child and dropped him on the floor. The fall caused a head injury. Ryan continued to physically abuse the child by taking him out into the cold. After a while, he brought Zachary into the house and laid him on the floor. Ryan said that Zachary started snoring. At some point, the boy sat up but slumped forward and started snoring again. He was put in his bed around 11:15 pm.

The following morning, Ryan went to check on his son. Ryan made a call to emergency services when he found Zachary unresponsive and foaming from the mouth. There was also blood in his bed. Emergency services reached the home in Black Forest, El Paso County, but they were unable to revive the child.

According to the child's parents, Zachary had been wetting his bed. To fix the bed wetting issue, the child was made to drink large quantities of water every day. Zachary's stepmother told the police that her husband made the child drink 64 ounces (2 litres) of water every day. She told the police that they forced him to drink water because his urine was "really dark and really smelly." She also stated that the child used to complain and "throw tantrums" when he had to do physical therapy exercises.

KKTV shared the El Paso County Coroner's Office reports. Zachary's cause of death was due to "forced water intoxication."

Ryan and Tara turned themselves into El Paso County Jail on Tuesday. They have been arrested but have not yet been charged. The couple could be charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanour child abuse. According to Fox21News, the couple's five other children, aged between three and 16, have been removed from their custody.