Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to New York for World Mental Health Day has helped their brand, according to PR expert Mayah Riaz. She said it showed they were committed to doing public service despite their traumatic experience in the city on May 16.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at Hudson Yards for their first-ever in-person Parents' Summit titled "Mental Wellness in a Digital Age". They met with the bereaved parents who lost children to the adverse effects of social media.

They also paid a surprise visit to The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, an innovative alternative to college which offers a year's worth of free tuition for students looking for careers in the digital space. The couple, through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, financially supported the school in the past year.

According to Riaz, who is also known as "PR to the Stars" and owner of Mayah Consultancy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "did well to return to New York, especially so soon after their last trip which involved a car chase".

She told Mirror UK: "This showed that they will not let this deter supporting things which are important to them. However, they did take precautions and have a convoy to make sure that the same would not occur."

Riaz also touched on the Sussexes' summit in which they discussed the impact social media has on the mental health of the younger generation and how their reaction towards it also affects the parents. She said the forum "demonstrates how they are thinking about this ahead as their children are too young to be impacted by this just yet. The topic of social media is something which millions would be able to relate to".

Speaking on stage, Meghan Markle spoke about being a mum to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and being a wife to Prince Harry as the "most important" things in her entire life. The PR expert noted that it "was lovely to see they had some tender moments and it was at times quite emotional".

As for the visit to The Marcy Lab School, Riaz called it "touching" and that it went down well. She also complimented the Duchess of Sussex for wearing a Varsity Letterman jacket calling it "very fitting" for the visit. She advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "to keep doing what they are. They seem to be very good at it and to just focus on things they can control".