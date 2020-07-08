Paris Hilton, who has lately been in the news for announcing her intention to run for the United States President in the upcoming elections this year, was recently spotted on a walk in Los Angeles with her dyed pink pup keeping her company.

Paris Hilton was spotted strolling through a strip mall in Malibu, sporting a black lacy crop top with spaghetti straps which she paired with a navy and white maxi skirt featuring floral patterns and a split at the front.

The Hilton hotel heiress paired her outfit with platform-soled silver shoes and donned a black peak cap and white statement sunglasses to finish her look. She tied her hair in pigtails and accessorised her look with a bracelet and stud earrings.

The 39-year-old carried her pink pup Princess in one hand, and a white shirt in the other. Hilton also carried a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, and one of the pictures showed her sporting a black mask with black sunglasses as well.

The socialite herself also reposted pictures from her outing on her Instagram stories. The posts referred to her presidential bid as well, shared with captions like "Future POTUS Paris Hilton."

She shared another post which showed her in a pink suit, holding a different dog, standing in front of a pink White House. Paris captioned the picture: "#PresidentParis I like the sound of that. #ThatsHot#MakeAmericaHotAgain."

The media personality had announced her presidential bid on Tuesday by sharing mock-up images of herself lying across the desk of President's office in the White House. One of the pictures was captioned: "After a lot of thought and consideration. I've decided the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman's touch. #ParisForPresident," while another read: "Should I make the Oval Office into a Heart Shape Office? #ParisForPresident."

Her social media posts declaring her intention to run for the president comes days after musician Kanye West announced he would be running for the office as an independent candidate in 2020 and 2024. While a few are taking Hilton's announcement seriously, several suggest that her post was a joke made at Kanye, whose wife Kim Kardashian is a good friend of "The Simple Life" star. Others believe that it could be a publicity-bid for her merchandise empire.