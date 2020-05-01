Paris Hilton celebrated her first anniversary with boyfriend Carter Reum on Thursday and declared that making memories with him is her favourite thing to do.

Paris Hilton wished her partner Carter Reum on their anniversary by sharing a dreamy picture of them on Instagram, which was accompanied by a heartfelt message. Alongside a picture of them sharing a kiss at a party, the Hilton Hotels heiress wrote: "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

"So sweet!!!! Love this," Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton commented on the post.

The 39-year-old had shared a picture from the same night earlier as well. The picture captioned: "My love" and two heart-eyed emojis on February 18 was the first picture of the couple that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Hilton and Reum were first romantically linked back in January when they were spotted kissing and dancing together after the Golden Globes at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party. Reum is a co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits along with his brother, Courtney Reum.

To mark her anniversary with the entrepreneur, the television personality shared a series of pictures of neon light fixtures on her Instagram stories, that read messages like, "happily ever after," "for infinity & beyond," "I love you with all my heart" among others.

"The Simple Life" alum, who called off her engagement to model Chris Zylka in late 2018, had earlier opened about her love life and said she broke up with the "Leftovers" actor since she believes she deserves someone amazing. In her cover interview for the April 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan U.K., Hilton had called breaking off the engagement the "best decision" she has ever made in her life.

"I just don't think (he) was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect," she said.