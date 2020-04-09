The Hilton Foundation, a non-profit founded in 1944 by Conrad N. Hilton- hotel entrepreneur and the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Rothschild Hilton, has made a contribution of $10 million (£8,075,000) towards coronavirus relief efforts.

The foundation currently being managed by Steven Hilton announced the additional funding in a statement on Wednesday, and said: "As we enter the most critical time for COVID-19 in the United States and around the world, we know that philanthropy has a critical responsibility to leverage its flexible funding ability to protect the most vulnerable communities around the world."

"To that end, today we are announcing $10 million in additional funding toward relief efforts and support for vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 here in our community, and abroad," it continued.

In the press release, the Hilton Foundation revealed that about half of the amount will go towards protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, while the other half will help African countries prepare for a pending outbreak of the pandemic, reports People.

The amount dedicated to the homeless people in Los Angeles will be distributed among three charities- Brilliant Corners, California Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

According to the press release, the grants will be used to help healthcare clinics in the area, purchase essential supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment), and also cover expenses related to developing and implementing a COVID-19 response plan for homeless people in Los Angeles County.

The remaining 50 percent will "aim to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the African region," which hasn't yet witnessed the outbreak of the disease, but managing the virus might be difficult because of the underfunded and poorly equipped healthcare systems. World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in collaboration with the King Baudouin Foundation United States and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has already announced grants worth millions of dollars to support a total of 12 countries in Africa.

The Hilton Foundation will send a grant of $500,000 to Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), which provides critical services, community advocacy platforms and education opportunities for girls and women, to further develop Kenya's coronavirus response plan.