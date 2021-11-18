Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United could be coming to an end with the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola hinting at a potential January departure. If not a departure, he seemed to indicate that his client could sign a pre-contract agreement with another top club in Europe when he enters the final six months of his deal with the Red Devils in January.

The 28-year-old midfielder is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and is expected to be out until the new year. He has not played for United since his sending off during the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Oct 24.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep him at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2022, but Pogba has thus far failed to accept United's offer of a new deal. Recently, there were reports indicating that he was willing to stay and sign, but wanted the club to make him the highest paid player in England eclipsing teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's £480,000-a-week wages.

However, Raiola has hinted that his client is dreaming of joining one of the other top clubs in Europe, with Pogba having no shortage of suitors. The likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have expressed their interest in signing the midfielder on a free transfer when his contract expires in June next year.

Pogba's agent also took a swipe at some of the former players turned pundits, for always targeting his client after every performance. Raiola was also not interested in discussing any potential new deal from United in a bid to keep the France international in Manchester.

"December is the month of dreams... and I can't stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd players don't speak about me and Paul, they won't work anymore," Raiola said, as quoted by Goal.

"It's too early to speak about Paul Pogba's contract. Let's see what happens. I can't stop anyone from dreaming."

Juventus are thought to be the front runners, with Pogba keen to return to the club where he made his name. The midfielder is said to have told Raiola to prioritise a move to Turin over interest from the likes of PSG and Real, despite both clubs being able to offer lucrative deals along with a hefty signing on fee.