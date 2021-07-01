Paul Pogba's uncertain future at Manchester United has seen the Red Devils begin to identify potential replacements for the Frenchman. The 20-time English champions are poised to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka if they need to fill the void left by Pogba.

The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with United and is yet to commit his long-term future to the Premier League giants. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola indicated in December last year that his client was unhappy in Manchester and will look to leave rather than sign a new deal.

Pogba has since gone on to enjoy a fine second half of the 2020-21 campaign and looks settled in United's midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to hold on to the France international with the club now preparing a new offer that could make Pogba the highest paid player in the Premier League.

However, with just one year remaining on his current deal, United will be wary about Pogba trying to run down his deal and leave on a free transfer next summer. In that case, the Premier League club will cash in on their midfield star with Paris Saint-Germain said to be leading the race to sign him.

Meanwhile, according to German publication Sports Bild, the English club have identified Bayern Munich's Goretzka as the ideal candidate to replace the Frenchman in the United engine room. The Germany international has been impressive for the Bundesliga champions since moving from Schalke in 2018.

The 26-year-old established himself as the first choice central midfielder during former manager Hansi Flick's reign and remains an integral part of Bayern's plans moving forward. However, Goretzka, like Pogba is also in the final year of his contract, which puts him in a precarious position allowing other clubs to make a move.

Bayern are keen to tie him down to a new deal and are expected to open talks now that Germany were knocked out of the ongoing European Championship. United have made contact with his representatives over a potential move, but it all depends on Pogba's future, which is also expected to be made clear in the coming weeks.

United are not the only team monitoring Goretzka's situation according to Florian Pettenberg of Sport1, if the German midfielder is put up for sale, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also expected to enter the race.