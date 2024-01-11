Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, married and divorced his second wife, actress Tallulah Riley, twice. The 52-year-old tech mogul reportedly paid her over $20 million (about £15.66 million) in settlements across the two splits.

Musk met Riley in a London bar back in 2008. Their meeting led to a rapid courtship and marriage in 2010, but the first marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

Despite their split, Musk said that they would "always be friends". Announcing his separation from Riley via Twitter (now X), Musk wrote: "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day."

Interestingly, it turned out that the lucky guy was him again. The duo rekindled their romance eighteen months later and remarried in July 2013. This short-lived reunion also ended up in a divorce in 2016.

Elon Musk was married to Tallulah Riley (he married Riley twice) when he started having an extramartial affair with married AH. Married man Elon offers AH 24/7 security regardless if she wants to see him again, tells her the radio silence really hurts because he really likes her. pic.twitter.com/IiGpxX7utr — Platoon #JohnnyDeppWon (@Platoon19792) November 8, 2021

Musk and Riley reportedly made a New Year's resolution to see other people after the Tesla chief filed for divorce from his British actress wife citing irreconcilable differences.

According to a (now-deleted) report by People, Musk was expected to give Riley her $16 million (about £12.53 million) in cash and other assets, while their property was set to be split based on a prenuptial agreement.

In an interview with The Independent, Riley said she knew it was "strange" to marry and divorce Musk twice and explained why she decided to remarry him.

"I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it's like a habit. We were saying, 'This is my husband.' 'This is my wife.' 'Oh, wait, no, we're not that anymore. We better be that again," she told the outlet.

Tallulah Riley says she wouldn't mind remarrying Elon Musk third time

When she was asked whether she would marry Musk a third time, Riley responded, "I mean, never say never." While their marriage has ended, Riley told The Independent that Musk looks out for her and they are in a happy place now. "I have the utmost love for him," she added.

In the first divorce, Musk reportedly gave Riley a settlement of $4.2 million. After their second divorce, the X owner agreed to a settlement of $16 million​. In other words, he gave Riley over $20 million across their two divorces.

On top of that, Riley claims Musk is "a great friend". So, undeterred by a report that accuses him of using illicit drugs, she is willing to marry the ever-controversial business magnate, who ended the year with a $100 billion (£78 billion) profit, a third time.

Elon Musk's relationship history

However, there were significant financial settlements in the divorce between Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk, who reportedly received $6 million (about £4.70 million) in cash and 10 per cent of Musk's stock in SpaceX along with a steeply-priced Tesla Roadster car.

Justine allegedly turned down Musk's initial offer of an $80 million (about £62.63 million) settlement. Instead, she asked for part ownership of Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX.

The final settlement was worth about $20 million (£15.66 million) in the end, which was one of the most expensive divorce settlements of its time.

In 2018, Musk shared a flirty interaction with musician Grimes (née Claire Boucher) on Twitter, sparking dating rumours. "They've been seeing each other but have been keeping their relationship under the radar," a source told People.

In January 2020, Grimes announced her pregnancy and confirmed that the billionaire was the baby's father. They welcomed their first baby together in May that year, a son named X Æ A-12, or (X for short).

Despite being "semi-separated," the couple welcomed their second baby via surrogate, a baby girl named Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl. Their third child, Techno Mechanicus, was born in June 2022 after their split.

The singer filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" in California in September last year. Musk, on the other hand, filed a suit in Texas ahead of Grimes. Musk sought to become the kids' legal guardian.