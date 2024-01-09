King of cryptic tweets Elon Musk recently dropped a bombshell about new Tesla products, hinting at a bolder future without spilling the beans.

In his latest post, X (formerly Twitter) user Alex (@alex_avoigt) shared a well-curated list of all products and services developed by Tesla, including the solar roof, the Tesla Supercharger network and of course electric vehicles (EVs).

Taking to the comments section of Alex's post, Musk wrote: "A few other products coming too." This cryptic yet suggestive response implies the EV giant is on the verge of unveiling some new products.

A few other products coming too https://t.co/4Tv3tAOEPo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2024

Alex also pointed out that Tesla has a reputation for delivering on past promises. The X user went on to mention previous achievements such as Model Y, Model 3, Model X, Model S, Roadster 1 and the Cybertruck, which Musk says will soon transform into a boat with the help of a mod package.

He also mentioned the EV maker's existing innovations such as stationary batteries, solar roofs and the Global Supercharger network. Notably, the Musk-led company is currently developing a slew of awe-inspiring products including its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, which will enable fully autonomous driving.

Elon Musk's Tesla is on a launch spree

Aside from this, Tesla is exploring ventures like humanoid robots for factory work and Tesla Robotaxi, which Musk claims will "look like the future". However, the 52-year-old tech mogul did not divulge key details about the long-rumoured Tesla car.

No, but Robotaxi will look like the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023

In the third quarter, Tesla allocated nearly 48 per cent of its total operating expenses to research and development costs. This doesn't come as a surprise given that Musk has previously said that he considers the entire company as a research and development endeavor.

He even accused analysts who rate Tesla's stock in comparison to legacy car rivals of using the "wrong frame of reference". Moreover, Musk recently said Tesla is an "AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company".

He has the wrong frame of reference. Tesla is an AI/robotics company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2023

Tesla is an AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

However, Musk-owned companies including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company are no strangers to selling unconventional products such as a lightning bolt-shaped tequila bottle, a culinary torch modelled after SpaceX's Starship and a perfume that smells like burnt hair.

Similarly, Musk is known for his atypical behaviour and actions that do not conform to the norm. In fact, a new report attributed his unpredictable behaviour to extensive use of illicit drugs.

While he has denied these drug use claims, the ever-controversial business magnate has made some interesting changes in his bio on X and also updated his location.

(CTO) Chief Troll Officer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Musk has changed his bio to "CTO," a position he defines as "Chief Troll Officer". On top of that, he updated his location as "Trollheim".