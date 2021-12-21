Pete Davidson cannot hide his smile as he left the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca, New York City on Monday, where he reportedly spent the night with Kim Kardashian.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was pictured with a big grin on his face as he exited the establishment accompanied by security. A video shared by the Daily Mail showed him allegedly trying to play it cool while he talked on the phone before giving paparazzi a cheeky grin as he headed to a waiting SUV.

The 28-year-old "King of Staten Island" appeared casual in a green shirt, black joggers, New Balance sneakers, and a fleece jacket. He also sported red fingernails and a flashy Rolex watch.

The sighting comes after Davidson reportedly spent his Saturday on a movie date with Kardashian at Staten Island's Atrium Stadium Cinemas. They were later joined by Scott Disick, his friend Chris Reda, and another pal. The group then later hit up local Italian restaurant Angelina's Ristorante for an exclusive dining experience on the third floor.

It is said that the "Suicide Squad" star has introduced the 41-year old to his mum Amy during the same night. A source claimed that they spent time together for "several hours" and that "it went really well."

Davidson and Kardashian are said to be going strong in their new romance with the mum-of-four basking in all the attention she gets from him. Another insider claimed that "he's so into her" and calls her "my girl." He is said to be "very aggressive" and touchy with her. The source claimed that the actor often "grabs her waist, compliments her butt and touches her hair."

"He is extremely sexual and in her face. He is making it crystal clear he likes her," the confidant told the publication adding, "He definitely is not being aloof or playing coy, he is just going for it. And she seems to be loving the attention. It's nice to see her happy."

Davidson's reported hotel stay with Kardashian happened after she filed to be legally single and petitioned to have "West" dropped from her name. She filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.