Pete Davidson may be featured in "The Kardashians" Season 2 teaser, but he is barely in the show, a new report suggested.

Sources told PageSix that Pete would barely appear in the show even if the trailer featured Kim Kardashian's ex-lover. An unnamed insider said, "He's in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete."

"The Kardashians" Season 2 teaser featured Kim reflecting on how "life is good" as she embarks on her new romance with Pete. The former wife of Kanye West was heard saying, "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time."

The next clip then showed Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on the night of the Met Gala as the makeup mogul gives her now ex-boyfriend a racy invitation right in front of her sister, Khloe Kardashian. The social media maven asked Pete, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"

Pete rushed behind Kim as Khloe looked on in shock. However, PageSix claimed that those glimpses might be all viewers see of the "Saturday Night Live" alum in the reality tv series. The tattler even described Pete as "a very private person" and acknowledged that Kim "was always super respectful of that."

The informants furthered, "He was not on the first season. I don't know how they're doing the second season, but he's not a part of that world."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their nine-month relationship earlier this month mainly due to "distance and schedules." The comedian has allegedly been away in Australia working on a new project while Kim manages multiple businesses, her children – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint – and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Neither Pete Davidson nor Kim Kardashian has released an official statement after their shocking split.