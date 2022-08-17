Zayn Malik shocked everyone when he uploaded a video of him singing the 2014 One Direction hit song "Night Changes" on Instagram. Things got more interesting when Louis Tomlinson, Zayn's former co-member, reacted to the trending clip.

Avid followers of One Direction, popularly known as the "Directioners," could not contain their excitement when Tomlinson liked Zayn's latest video on Instagram. The baby daddy of Gigi Hadid did not include any caption or explanation for the post, but Tomlinson's approval seemed to prove that a reunion could be possible in the future.

One fan asked on Twitter, "LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM. I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION

Another user said, "WHAT IN THE 1D GLITCH IS HAPPENING ?!??!! WHY ARE WE SUDDENLY GETTING 1D INTERACTIONS IN 2022 ?!!!!??!!"

Another netizen wrote, "IF YOU TOLD ME A YEAR AGO THAT ZAYN WOULD BE POSTING MORE THAN ONE VIDEO OF HIM SINGING ONE DIRECTION AND LOUIS WOULD LIKE BOTH OF THEM??? I WOULD HAVE LAUGHED IN YOUR FACE AND THEN CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP. HOW IS 2022 REAL LIFE???"

The second clip the fan is referring to is the one featuring Zayn Malik singing "You & I," which is one of the tracks included in One Direction's 2013 album called "Midnight Memories." The dad of one shared the said video in June, and Louis Tomlinson liked it as well.

In the black and white clip, Malik was standing in front of shelves of awards while holding a microphone. The singer impressed his avid followers when he hit a high note of a lyric from the chorus, and it caused as much stir as his recent online.

As of this writing, the video of Zayn Malik singing "Night Changes" has already garnered a whopping 24.2 million views. It also generated 6.4 million likes in less than 24 hours.

It remains unclear if Zayn Malik was hinting toward a future reunion with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne or if he is only in the mood to relive the times when he was still part of the popular British boyband.

To recall, Malik made headlines when he announced his decision to leave One Direction in early 2015. He started a solo career and released three studio albums while Tomlinson, Styles, Horan and Payne continued to record as a group and later went on hiatus in 2016.

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, like Zayn Malik, have also released their own solo albums while the group is on hiatus. While speculations of a musical reunion have been denied many times over, devoted supporters of One Direction are still hopeful to see the five boys singing on stage together again.