Celebrity coach and famous podcaster Jay Shetty will officiate the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia this weekend, a new report claimed.

PageSix reported that Shetty, who hosted big stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith and Kobe Bryant on his "On Purpose" podcast, has been close to Lopez and Affleck for several years.

The "Papi" hitmaker also appeared on the podcast show wherein the songstress invited Shetty to officiate four weddings that she organised as part of a PR stunt for her latest film called "Marry Me" in February.

It was also Jay Shetty who officiated the wedding of director Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins in Colorado in September 2021. Lopez, during an appearance on Sheet's YouTube series titled "Coach Conversations," talked about her relationship struggles over the years.

The wife of Ben Affleck divulged, at the time, that when she was doing therapy in her 30s, "there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself, and I was like 'I love myself!' But obviously, I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it."

Jennifer Lopez furthered, "I took time, and it's a journey, and it's still a journey for me."

The "On the Floor" songstress and Colombian singer Maluma performed a special concert in Los Angeles to promote their rom-com. Lopez and her co-star also had four couples get married by Shetty.

Shetty, who is also the author of "Think Like a Monk," wrote on social media at the time, "When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate 4 weddings and speak on the power of love during her 'Marry Me' Special Performance, you say yes. What an incredible experience it was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone's eyes, and I'm so grateful I got to be a part of it."

To recall, reports about the alleged second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become rife just a week after they secretly tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The newlyweds are said to exchange vows for a second time in a lavish three-day ceremony this weekend.

The imminent nuptials is reportedly an "intimate celebration for family and friends" at Ben Affleck's $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia. Jennifer Lopez and the "Batman" star would reportedly start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday and would wrap up their celebrations with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

PageSix also claimed that Ben Affleck wants "all of the focus" to be on Jennifer Lopez for their big day, which Vogue Magazine will reportedly document. The "Let's Get Loud" singer is expected to sport a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress made in Italy.

Details about the guestlist remain scarce as of this writing. However, Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and Matt Damon are expected to grace Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding.