Fans are starting to think that Kim Kardashian and Kayne West are not pushing through with their divorce amid reports that they have gotten closer since their split.

It has been seven months since the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from the rapper in February. Things have since slowed down in terms of the proceedings and the exes have kept details private.

Fans are convinced that they will no longer go through with the divorce especially since they continue to fuel reconciliation rumours. They were spotted out together with friends last week at Nobu Malibu. Onlookers claimed they looked "very close" while they enjoyed a low-key dinner. Afterwards, they were seen getting inside the same car with West in the driver's seat, the 40-year-old reality TV star seated beside, him and their friends at the back.

Read more Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not divorcing - report

The exes have reportedly put on a united front for the sake of their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and their work. But insiders claimed that they are trying to work on their marriage again, which would explain why they are in no rush to finalise their divorce.

"Kim and Kanye's split appears to have brought them closer together. They're having to spend more time together to talk about their kids and what's best for them," a source told The Sun adding that both Kardashian and West are "very supportive of each other's careers and have been helping each other wherever they can."

"Kim and Kanye are separated but the divorce is not being rushed through. They are taking every day as it comes — and that has helped them rediscover their bond. For them, the most important thing is their children," the insider said.

The 44-year-old rapper even "remarried" his ex-wife during one of his "Donda" listening parties at Soldier Field in Chicago in August. Kardashian wore a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown during the final song "No Child Left Behind." She and West were photographed beaming at each other during the staged ceremony. They then got together as a family as she also brought their children to the event.