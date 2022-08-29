Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian after nine months of dating has given the "Saturday Night Live" alum an entirely new perspective, a new report claimed.

Sources told Us Weekly that Davidson promised not to date again until his mental health issues are addressed. The comedian also vowed to focus more on his career than chasing famous women.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Pete knows his personal life can overshadow his professional life. He's decided to take a step back from pursuing famous women so he can focus on his career. It's just starting to take off in the way that he dreamed for himself. Now's the time for Pete to keep his eye on the prize."

It furthered that Pete Davidson wants to make a comeback in standup comedy. To recall, the "Set It Up" star shockingly quit "Saturday Night Live" after it was confirmed that he was dating Kim Kardashian.

Now that he is officially single again, speculations are rife that he is free to return to what he loves the most: making people laugh. Of Davidson, the anonymous tattler shared, "He couldn't really just pop into a club and try out new material when he was with Kim, so now he really wants to reestablish himself. Pete's that rare SNL breakout who's treated more like a rockstar than a sketch comedy actor."

Though Pete Davidson has already sworn off women, the tipster claimed that he has several female fans who have been throwing themselves at him and treating him as if he is one of The Beatles. A close pal of Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend reportedly hopes that Davidson would stay true to his word that he will never engage in another romance until he is mentally stable.

The informant furthered, "Pete knew what he was getting into with Kim. It was fun, and they fell for each other hard and fast, but the scrutiny got to him. He couldn't go anywhere without being photographed. Then with all the Kanye drama, it all got to be too much."

To recall, reports about Davidson and Kardashian's split made rounds earlier this month, citing that the lack of personal chemistry caused their breakup. However, a source told Hollywood Life that the ex-lovebirds had some serious talks about their future during "The Kardashians" star's trip to Australia to pay the comedian, who was filming the movie "Wizards."

The insider said, "When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up. There were a lot of things stacked against them. There's still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection, so it's not like it ended badly, but at this point, Kim seems clear that it's over."

It added that, "Pete being so far away in Australia put a lot of strain on things, the distance hasn't been easy to navigate. Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time, and she just isn't at a place in her life where she can do that. And the thing is Pete is only getting busier so it's not like this issue is going to go away. They had to face some hard truths, one being that they're in different places in their lives."

Pete Davidson has yet to comment on the claims that he vowed not to date again until his mental health issues are addressed. So, avid followers of Kim Kardashian's ex-beau should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.