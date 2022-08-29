Angelina Jolie triggered Brad Pitt during a flight in 2016, resulting in an altercation between the former couple that later led to their divorce, a new report claimed.

Sources told Us Weekly that Jolie provoked Pitt in the hopes that she would get a stern reaction from the "Ad Astra" star. The mom of six allegedly believed that she would have better grounds for a divorce if her then-husband assaulted her physically.

An unnamed source claimed, "It was a trap. Angelina provoked Brad, and he fell for it. She wanted to get Brad arrested."

However, the same insider suggested that Angelina Jolie struggled to deal with her conscience shortly after she filed for divorce, and she wanted Brad Pitt back. The "Maleficent" actress reportedly knew that she was in the wrong for what happened.

The same insider shared, "There was a time after the divorce was filed when Angelina wanted Brad back, but, in his eyes, it was too late to reconcile. But he still cares about her and wants her to be happy and healthy and the best mother she can be for their children."

The ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston was recently snapped in South Korea during a promotional tour for his new film called "Bullet Train." An informant stated that Pitt looked so happy even after his name was dragged into an old scandal again.

The magazine shared that the success of his most recent movie, which already earned more than $150 million at the box office, made Brad Pitt ecstatic.

However, Angelina Jolie is allegedly not pleased with her former lover's success.

The tipster even noted that Pitt should be worried because, every time something good happens to him, Jolie would try her best to steal his thunder and make her complaints known.

To recall, the "Gia" actress has been reportedly identified as "Jane Doe," who sued the FBI for its investigation into allegations of physical and verbal assault by Brad Pitt.

Reports claimed that the anonymous lawsuit, assumably filed by Angelina Jolie, demanded that the FBI "turn over documents related to allegations that the plaintiff's then-husband 'physically and verbally assaulted' her and their children while they were travelling on a private plane 'several years ago.'"

News outlets confirmed that Jolie is indeed the plaintiff, adding that the "Lara Croft" star amended the complaint on August 9 to reveal that a statement of probable cause was drafted by an agent and given to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, prior to the FBI's announcement that Pitt would not be charged with the assault.

Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on the claims saying that she was to blame for their ugly altercation on a private plane more than six years ago. So, avid followers of Brad Pitt's ex-wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.