Peter Phillips appeared in a cheerful mood as he enjoyed the races at Royal Ascot with his sister, Zara Tindall, and family friend Natalie Pinkman on Thursday.

The 43-year old was photographed chatting and enjoying a few laughs with Pinkman at the Royal Box during the Ladies Day races. He cheered on the runners and at one point, he and the F1 presenter were seen holding hands and talking to each other at close proximity.

Their relationship is reportedly platonic though, as the 43-year-old Pinkman has long been a family friend. She is close to Tindall and Princess Eugenie and was even there at their wedding. She was also rumored to have dated Prince Harry. She is now married to television executive Owain Walbyoff, with whom she shares two children.

Phillips' appearance at the Royal Ascot comes after he finalised his divorce from wife Autumn on Monday. They share two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. They have reportedly been living separately, but co-parenting their children, since they told their families of their amicable decision to end their marriage two years ago.

"Mr. Peter Phillips and Mrs. Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement published by the Daily Mail.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost. Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions," the representative continued, adding that the exes "have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

Phillips was last seen publicly with Autumn in September 2019 when they joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Highland Games Gathering at Braemar. The divorce is said to have upset the 95-year-old monarch as she is fond of her grandson's ex-wife.