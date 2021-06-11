Phoebe Dynevor called it divine providence when she landed a part in "Bridgerton" before she decided to give up on acting entirely.

The 26-year-old English actress admitted in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday that she nearly quit acting. She said she had been living in L.A. for about nine months and was about to lose hope.

"I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home and sort of throw in the towel," she said but then she got a call asking her to read with Regé-Jean Page.

"And I was like, 'Oh God, well that's annoying because I've got to move my flight,' and I was like, 'I hope it pays off,'" Dynevor recalled. She said she "did not think anything of it" until the next day when Netflix sealed her role in "Bridgerton."

"Then the next day they were like, 'Netflix will pay for your flight back to London because you've got to be in rehearsals on Monday.' So it did pay off," she added.

Read more 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor shares season 2 changes after Regé-Jean Page exit

Dynevor played the starring role in the first season of the Netflix series. She portrayed Daphe Bridgerton, whose quest for love was the focus of the story. The series ended with Daphne marrying Page's character, Simon the Duke of Hastings, and giving birth to his baby.

Now the actress is back on the set to reprise her role in "Bridgerton" season 2. Talking about the production, she said she was emotional on her return to the set.

"I've had three days on set. It's so nice to be back. It's such a nice feeling," she told Fallon adding that she "cried, like seven times because so much had happened since the first season." She reasoned there is the COVID-19 pandemic, "the show coming out and just seeing everyone again, I mean, half of their faces for the most part." She said that "it was just so nice" reconnecting with everyone.

"Bridgerton" season 2 will see the return of Dynevor's Daphne but not Page's Duke of Hastings. The actress assured disappointed fans though that he is not forgotten. He will be referenced in dialogues and she teased that fans may even see the couple's baby in the installment.