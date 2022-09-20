The British royals are known to be stoic and are taught to control their emotions while in public. But the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, certainly brought out a few tears including from Meghan Markle, King Charles III, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured looking emotional as she stood to watch Her Majesty's coffin outside Westminster Abbey after the service. She appeared to suppress her grief at one point but eventually caved in. She was seen wiping away her tears.

The Duchess of Sussex had talked fondly about Queen Elizabeth II in her Oprah interview. She said Her Majesty has always been "wonderful" to her. She has been, "warm, welcoming, and inviting." Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late monarch during the funeral service. She wore a set of diamond pearl earrings that the Queen gave her in 2018.

Meanwhile, King Charles III appeared teary-eyed when "God Save the Queen" was sung at the funeral service. He pursed his lips and eagle-eyed viewers spotted a tear roll down his cheek as he looked from left to right.

A netizen tweeted of the new monarch, "Gotta admit, seeing tears in King Charles' eyes made me tear up."

The 73-year-old has been attending funeral events for his mother since after she died on Sept. 8. All the while, he has been conducting meetings as a new monarch and greeting mourners and well-wishers in all parts of the U.K.

Meanwhile, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest royal family members to walk the procession at the funeral service. They joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as they walked behind their great-grandmother's coffin.

Royal followers are convinced that they saw the young prince cry during the service. They reacted to him wiping away tears with one writing on Twitter, "Prince George is crying" and another added, "Prince George wiping a tear has tugged on the old heartstrings this morning #queensfuneral."

Little Prince George not knowing where to look and biting his lip like he might cry has my heart aching."

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte, (second row) Jack Brooksbank , Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II



Meanwhile, netizens thought that Princess Charlotte also sobbed as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral came to an end in London. She was pictured rubbing at her eyes while pulling a face.

Although there were those who contradicted the observation and clarified that she yawned and not cried.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June prior to her passing. She died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.