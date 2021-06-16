Piers Morgan called Chrissy Teigen a liar, and her sorry attempt at an apology for being an online bully a "sham."

The outspoken TV presenter sympathises with the rest of those who were on the receiving end of her online bullying. He revealed that the mum-of-two also sent him demeaning tweets years ago in which she called him "a piece of s**t a**hole" and "truly vile."

"I think you aren't this bad & have simply sold your soul for clicks. Which is even sadder than actually believing your garbage," Teigen had tweeted Morgan then in response to an article he wrote about Jennifer Aniston, who "hypocritically slammed the media for scrutinising her body" despite having appeared in very lucrative magazine covers.

Read more Courtney Stodden calls Chrissy Teigen a 'bully' and 'hypocrite' after Twitter exit

"There's never been anything compassionate, empathetic, or humane about Chrissy Teigen. Like so many of the famous woke brigade, her whole 'Be Kind!' shtick was a façade," the former "Good Morning Britain" host wrote in a new piece for the Daily Mail adding, "In fact, she's always been a despicable piece of work who built a career around being married to a pop star and being a professional social media troll."

In her apology issued on Medium on Monday, Teigen admitted that she "was a troll, full stop." She also said that she is a changed woman and that she has been "on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue."

Morgan called her apology a "sham" because, in that "decade" that she was in therapy, she was still trolling people online. Fashion designer Michael Costello revealed that in 2014, Teigen wished him dead and threatened his career because she mistook him as a racist. He shared screenshots of their conversations as proof.

Michael Costello shared screenshots of messages where Chrissy Teigen said “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.” This after Michael explained that someone had photoshopped him making a racist comment. pic.twitter.com/b0yWohuo8b — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

"This all happened in 2014, three years into Teigen's supposed decade of 'self-improvement', and when she was a 28-year-old woman, not a dumb teenager. So, like everything else in Chrissy Teigen's warped world, her mea culpa yesterday was a lie, a sham and deliberate attempt to con the world into thinking she's a nice person really. She's not and never has been," the 56-year-old broadcaster wrote and called the TV personality the "worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity."

Morgan told Teigen to save her "crocodile tears" because she does not deserve a second chance. He pointed out that she did not apologise for her hurtful tweets not until she was exposed..