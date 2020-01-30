Piers Morgan, the fiercest critic of Meghan Markle, has launched another scathing attack on the former actress.

In a new documentary- "Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis," the 54-year-old dubbed the Duchess of Sussex "mini royal Kardashian," and said she should take a second thought if she believes she will be "some kind of Princess Diana figure," reports Mirror.

Criticising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back as the "senior members" of the British royal family and relocate to Canada, the "Good Morning Britain" presenter said their recent actions will signal the "beginning of the end of the monarchy."

"If Meghan Markle thinks she is going to emerge from this as some kind of Princess Diana figure, she needs to think again," Morgan said, adding that the 38-year-old will be on a par with the stars of the reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "She's going to end up like a mini royal Kim Kardashian with all the ignominy that goes with that title," Morgan said while labelling Meghan "one of the most ruthless social climbers" he's ever met in his "entire life."

"The moment Meghan Markle no longer perceives you to be useful, it doesn't matter how close a family member, or friend, you are, you get chopped. She's done it to almost all her old friends. She's now acquired new friends – Oprah, George Clooney, David Beckham, Elton John – and she's done it to her ex-husband, she's done it to most of her family, 99% of them," the TV presenter said.

The television personality labelled the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex "ego-mad," "self-obsessed," and "virtue signalling 'progressive' young people," and called their recent move a "power grab."

"Already you are seeing a big backlash in Britain and the rest of the world really sees what it is, which is a power grab by two ego-mad, self-obsessed, virtue signalling 'progressive' young people who basically stamped their feet and the Queen rolled over," he said.

Morgan further said on the TMZ documentary: "This is all about making Meghan the big star and it doesn't matter what it costs. The Queen has given them license to go off and have their cake and eat it and I think she is going to eat more cake than we've seen since Marie Antoinette."

"If you end up having renegade royals running around the world like global celebrities, if you allow them to do that, to ruthlessly commercially cash-in on their royal fame, that is the beginning of the end of the monarchy. That's why I am stunned that the Queen has allowed them to do that," he concluded.

Morgan has been outspoken about his dislike for the former "Suits" actress ever since she became involved with the British prince. He previously dismissed the allegations that the duchess has been a victim of racism and has been treated unfairly by certain sections of the media.