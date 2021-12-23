Piers Morgan is glad to be the perpetrator of the most number of Ofcom complaints brought by his controversial comments on Meghan Markle's Oprah interview.

The outspoken TV host slammed the Duchess of Sussex during an episode of "Good Morning Britain" in September, for allegedly destroying the reputation of the British royals in her March interview. He even suggested that she lied about having suicidal thoughts and has since nicknamed her "Princess Pinocchio."

The complaints were especially driven when he said of Meghan Markle's suicide claims: "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report." He then stormed out of the set and subsequently resigned from his position as host.

Read more Piers Morgan celebrates Ofcom's ruling with new comments about Meghan Markle

According to Deadline, Ofcom received over 150,000 complaints about his comments on the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan drew 54, 595 complaints in March 2021 alone, but he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by the media watchdog citing "freedom of expression" as the reason.

"The judgments we make each day are often finely balanced – such as our highest-profile case this year: Piers Morgan's comments on Good Morning Britain in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. But, given the importance of the right to freedom of expression, we only step in or take action against a broadcaster when we consider it necessary," Ofcom said in a statement.

In response, Morgan thanked the Duchess of Sussex for being named the most complained about TV host of the year. He wrote on Twitter, "Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021... especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected. Thanks Princess Pinocchio!"

Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021…. especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected.

Thanks Princess Pinocchio! https://t.co/qE0O4ZW8Qh Why advertise with us December 20, 2021

"Good Morning Britain" reportedly took up a total of four spots in the top 10, which Ofcom described as a record year for viewing complaints. The breakfast show even received complaints after it interviewed Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in October. The TV regulator revealed that it received 55 complaints. Viewers were not happy that the show allowed the former Hollywood lighting director air time just to bash his daughter on TV.

Aside from the ITV show, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview also ranked among the most-number of Ofcom complaints in 2021. It attracted almost 6,500 complaints and landed on the fourth spot.