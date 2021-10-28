"Good Morning Britain" viewers were not pleased with Thomas Markle Sr. bashing his daughter Meghan Markle on TV again so they made their feelings known to Ofcom.

The watchdog confirmed with Metro UK that they received 55 complaints on Oct. 19 relating to his appearance on the ITV breakfast show. The former Hollywood lighting director had called out not just his daughter but also Prince Harry for their treatment of the British royals.

He said the Duke of Sussex abandoned Queen Elizabeth II, the royals, the army, and the British people. He also called it "childish" that he is not allowed to see his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie. Thomas said he is being "ghosted" by Meghan Markle and vowed to continue to publicly attack her until she decides to speak with him.

"I've made it quite clear until I hear from her until she does speak to me that I'll continue to do this. I will do a show for at least a month if I can get it through and eventually sooner or later she should start talking to me - this is way too childish," he told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley adding, "This is kind of silly. It's time to talk with each other. We're family."

Viewers were not happy that "Good Morning Britain" gave Thomas Sr. airtime again just to air his grievances against the Duchess of Sussex. One even called him "tone deaf" for not realising that his daughter is ghosting him because he keeps talking to the press.

"There's something quite tone deaf about Thomas Markle. Surely you'd know that your daughter has cut you off because you keep bashing her to the press? How can you be that unaware?" the netizen wrote on Twitter.

Another even announced intent to file a complaint directly to ITV and GMB writing, "Thomas Markle needs to stop being invited on British telly to BULLY his daughter who does not live here."

Meanwhile, one viewer called Thomas's interview "rubbish" and accused "Good Morning Britain" of trying to sabotage Meghan Markle with their fixation on her family drama and interviewing her father. The ITV show previously received several Ofcom complaints after former host Piers Morgan insinuated that she lied about everything she said in her Oprah interview including that she contemplated suicide while working as a senior royal.