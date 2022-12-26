"Pikmin 4" was unveiled by Nintendo during the September 2022 Direct. While the Pikmin series never achieved the same level of commercial success enjoyed by Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, Nintendo continued to develop new instalments of the series to the delight of its loyal, though smaller, fanbase.

'Pikmin 4' release date window, platforms

Aside from confirming the game's existence, Nintendo also revealed that the "Pikmin 4" release date would fall sometime in 2023. However, the company did not yet give an exact date for its launch at the moment. But considering that the quarter of 2023 is quite busy, there are speculations that the title might be released in the summer or later.

Don't anticipate being able to play the newest Pikmin game on PlayStation, Xbox, or any other platforms since it is a first-party Nintendo franchise. "Pikmin 4" is now expected for Nintendo Switch, but it may also be released on the company's upcoming consoles, just like how "Pikmin 3" was initially released on Wii U and then eventually made its way to Nintendo Switch, according to digital trends.

'Pikmin 4' gameplay

Real-time strategy and puzzle components are combined in Pikmin's gameplay, which frequently includes a time-sensitive feature that forces players to acquire resources before dusk. There is often a big arena to explore, many dangerous enemies to fend off, trinkets to find, and fruit to eat. Players take charge of one of the astronauts who can command the Pikmin around the stage in this game. The game's stages frequently change and occur on many planets spread across the cosmos.

Each Pikmin has a unique ability, such as the Rock Pikmin, which can be tossed at walls or other structures to break them easily. Players move through the levels with these Pikmin, and eventually face is a boss battle. Nothing compares to Pikmin because it successfully combines elements of strategy, time management, and clever puzzles to create a unique experience.

Nintendo confirmed players will be able to play from the Pikmin's perspective—a first for the series—but not much else is known about "Pikmin 4." Other Pikmin games have an isometric three-quarter view that lets players simultaneously see a lot on the screen. It's unclear if this new perspective will be its own mode or if it can be toggled.