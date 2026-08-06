A grass fire beside Heathrow's southern runway brought take-offs to a halt and forced the UK's busiest airport to operate on a single runway on Tuesday evening, leaving passengers facing delays and aircraft put into holding patterns.

The disruption began after reports of a blaze near the southern runway, identified in aviation feeds as the threshold of runway 09R/27L. Social media images showed a plume of smoke rising beyond the taxiways, visible from at least one passenger terminal, as departures were paused and Heathrow briefly ran on a single runway.

Aviation News UK, monitoring air traffic flows, said departures had been suspended due to a suspected fire and warned of 'high delays' as a reduced flow rate was imposed, with aircraft reported holding in the skies around west London while the situation was assessed.

Due to a grass area fire 27L has had to be temporarily closed and therefore we will be 27R single runway operations UFN. — Heathrow Runways (@HeathrowRunways) August 6, 2026

Runway Closure Triggers Switch and Knock-On Delays

A Heathrow Runways account, which tracks operations at the airport, said runway 27L had been 'temporarily closed' as a result of the fire and that the airport would operate on a single runway 'for the foreseeable future', later suggesting the affected strip would return to service at around 6.45pm. Reports said operations had been consolidated onto the north runway for both arrivals and departures while the grass area beside the south runway was soaked to make it safe and emergency vehicles cleared from the scene.

By that point, Heathrow's own boards were already listing knock-on delays. Services pushed back included Virgin Atlantic's 18.55 flight to Boston, British Airways' 19.05 service to Bucharest, Lufthansa's 19.10 flight to Munich and Aer Lingus's 19.10 service to Shannon. One traveller on X, James Wade, posted a photograph of smoke near a runway, writing that a fire was delaying all flights.

🚨 I’m not know for breaking news… but there’s a fire near the runway at Heathrow which is delaying all flights… here’s my view from the terminal…#heathrow #breakingnews #jameswade #rovingreporter pic.twitter.com/ru9Wb5uJgx — James Wade (@JamesWade180) August 6, 2026

Fire Contained and Both Runways Reopen

Heathrow later confirmed the incident and said it had been contained quickly. A spokesperson said: 'Earlier our teams responded to a small grass fire adjacent to the Southern Runway. The fire has been extinguished, both runways are operational and flights continue to arrive and depart from the airport. We apologise for any disruption caused as a result or while emergency services completed their safety checks but this was essential to ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues, which is paramount.'

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called at 17:37 to reports of a grass fire near a runway, with around one hectare of grassland destroyed before crews brought the incident under control by 18:07. Firefighters from Heathrow, Hayes and Feltham stations attended alongside the airport's own fire service to dampen the area and prevent reignition. No injuries were reported and there was no suggestion of damage to aircraft or runway infrastructure.

Disruption Adds To Wider Evening Transport Problems

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The disruption came on a day when Britain's transport networks were already under pressure, after National Rail told commuters not to travel in parts of the Midlands, Greater Manchester and the North West following a major electrical failure at a communications centre that led to trains being cancelled, delayed or re-routed.

Combined with the runway disruption at Heathrow, it made for a difficult evening across the country's transport network, even though the underlying cause at the airport was, in Heathrow's own words, just 'a small grass fire.'