An Air India pilot has been grounded after an initial psychoactive substance screening returned a 'non-negative' result following a flight that suddenly dropped about 300 feet during severe turbulence, injuring 17 people.

According to reports, the pilot's sample has now been sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory testing, while both pilots remain off flying duties as India's aviation authorities investigate the serious incident.

Air India Flight Dropped 300 Feet

The incident occurred on 4 August aboard Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 travelling from Phuket to New Delhi.

According to reports, the aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members when it encountered severe turbulence during its cruise. The aircraft suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude before the pilots regained control and stabilised the flight.

A SHOCKING REPORT.

AIR INDIA MUST CLARIFY. DGCA MUST ISSUE A STATEMENT.



TIMES OF INDIA REPORT: The captain operating Air India's turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight on Tuesday (Aug 4) reportedly tested positive in a psychoactive substances (dope) test conducted on arrival,... pic.twitter.com/BQgvhFXxiP — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) August 9, 2026

The turbulence lasted approximately five minutes. Several videos made by the passengers on board went viral on social media later. Also, those who were not wearing seat belts were thrown around the cabin, resulting in 17 injuries, including four among the cabin crew.

Some crew members suffered neck and spinal injuries and required medical treatment after the aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has classified the event as a serious incident.

What Does 'Non-Negative' Dope Test Mean?

The term 'non-negative' does not mean the Air India pilot has tested positive for an illegal drug.

Following the incident, both pilots underwent mandatory screening for psychoactive substances. The first officer's test did not raise concerns, while the captain's initial screening produced the non-negative result.

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Under aviation safety procedures, such a result requires the sample to undergo confirmatory laboratory testing.

Initial screening tests can sometimes produce non-negative results because of prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs or other substances. The laboratory analysis is therefore needed to determine whether a prohibited substance is actually present and, if so, identify it.

The final laboratory report in the Air India case is still awaited.

Why Has The Pilot Been Grounded?

DGCA rules require aviation personnel with a non-negative initial screening result to be removed from safety-sensitive duties until confirmatory testing is completed.

That means the pilot's removal from flying duties is a regulatory precaution rather than proof of misconduct.

Both pilots have been taken off flying duties while the testing and wider safety investigation continue.

If laboratory testing confirms a prohibited substance, further regulatory action could follow, including rehabilitation and de-addiction measures before a return to safety-sensitive aviation duties.

Air India Awaits Final Test Results

According to reports, Air India said it was aware that the pilots had undergone the required post-flight screening but had not received the detailed results.

The airline said it was therefore unable to comment on the findings and was cooperating with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and AAIB investigations.

The DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation have also stressed that the pilot's initial result requires confirmation.

Moreover, the 'non-negative' Air India pilot test is still an initial screening finding, not a confirmed positive. The final lab analysis, along with the probe into the 300-foot plunge, will determine if any other action is necessary.