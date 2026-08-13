Firefighters declared a major incident on Thursday as a blaze on Mousehold Heath sent thick smoke across Norwich, stretching Norfolk's fire service during a surge of emergencies across the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service issued the alert on Thursday afternoon, warning that the volume of calls was putting significant pressure on available resources. The service said the Mousehold Heath fire, near Gurney Road, was brought under control by 7.10pm, although crews remained at the scene to damp down the area and check for hotspots. People should avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, the service said, and residents were urged to call 999 only in a genuine emergency.

The warning came during an exceptionally busy day for emergency crews, with incidents recorded across Norfolk including fires in Shipdham, Watton, Kelling and Wymondham. Norfolk Fire and Rescue's live incident feed showed numerous active incidents across the county on Thursday.

Smoke From Heath Fire Hangs Over Norwich

The Mousehold Heath blaze produced smoke visible across Norwich, prompting calls from concerned residents. A crew from Sprowston was initially sent to the fire, with further appliances attending as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Police also closed roads around the area, including Mousehold Lane and Gurney Road, while emergency crews dealt with the incident. By Thursday evening, the fire service said the blaze was under control but warned that firefighters would remain at the scene into the evening, and residents were repeatedly asked to stay away from the heath while crews worked.

The fire came less than a day after Mousehold Heath had attracted large crowds who gathered in the area to watch the solar eclipse over Norwich. For nearby residents, the blaze was particularly concerning.

David Woodrow, 90, who lives next to Mousehold Heath, said he had worried about the possibility of a fire spreading towards his home during the dry summer weather. He said he had been concerned about the trees in his garden, which borders the heath, and questioned how close flames could come if a fire broke out.

School Fire Among Series of Major Callouts

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The Mousehold Heath fire was among several incidents placing heavy demands on Norfolk's fire service. A major incident was declared at about 3.15pm as crews responded to multiple emergencies.

One of the most serious was a fire at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham, where three classrooms were damaged, according to the fire service. The school was closed for the summer holidays, meaning there were no children believed to be on site when the fire broke out, and the service warned nearby residents affected by smoke from the school fire to keep their doors and windows closed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the number of incidents was placing 'significant pressure' on its resources. It warned that responses to non-life-threatening emergencies could be delayed while crews were prioritised for incidents involving risks to life and property.

The service also urged the public not to start bonfires, campfires or disposable barbecues and warned against discarding cigarettes or rubbish that could ignite in dry conditions.

Surge in July Callouts Piles on Pressure

The pressure on crews follows a sharp increase in activity during July. Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it mobilised crews 2,730 times to attend 1,270 emergencies during the month, 768 more mobilisations than in July 2025.

The latest incident feed showed dozens of incidents across Norfolk over the three-day period ending on Thursday, highlighting the continuing demand on the service. As firefighters remained at Mousehold Heath on Thursday evening, the service urged residents to avoid the area, avoid creating additional fire risks, and call 999 only in a genuine emergency.