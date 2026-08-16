A Manchester-bound Hainan Airlines flight carrying more than 230 passengers was forced to divert to Siberia on Saturday, 15 August, after a mechanical fault was detected while the Airbus A330 was flying over Russia. Flight HU753 landed safely at Krasnoyarsk International Airport, leaving passengers facing an unexpected stop thousands of miles from their planned destination.

The flight had departed Beijing Capital International Airport bound for Manchester, with the journey expected to take roughly 10 and a half hours. Instead, about four hours into the flight, the aircraft's sensors detected a mechanical problem, prompting the crew to issue an emergency signal and divert towards Krasnoyarsk.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A330-343 registered as B-304L. Flight-tracking records show the aircraft had previously operated Hainan Airlines services between Beijing and Manchester, as well as other routes within China.

Manchester-Bound Flight Diverts After Mechanical Fault

Russian emergency services were placed on standby before the aircraft came in to land at Krasnoyarsk International Airport.

According to Russia's Emergencies Ministry, the plane touched down safely at 6.28 am local time on 15 August. No passengers or crew members were reported injured, while the aircraft and airport infrastructure were said to have escaped damage.

The scale of the response reflected the seriousness with which the incident was treated. Russian authorities said 51 personnel and 15 vehicles were sent to the scene, including 39 personnel and 11 vehicles from the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

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The precise nature of the mechanical fault has not been disclosed. Hainan Airlines has described it only as a mechanical fault, meaning there is currently no confirmed indication that the aircraft suffered a major engine failure or another specific type of malfunction.

The airline apologised to passengers and said it would replace the aircraft so the journey could continue.

'On 15 August 2026, our flight HU753 (Beijing–Manchester) diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia due to a mechanical fault,' Hainan Airlines said. 'The company plans to replace the aircraft to operate the onward flight.'

It added that passenger support would be arranged to ensure travellers could safely reach their destination.

Manchester Passengers Face Unexpected Stop In Siberia

For those expecting to wake up in Manchester after an overnight flight from China, the diversion created a very different journey.

Krasnoyarsk lies deep inside Siberia, more than 2,000 miles east of Moscow. Passengers were therefore left waiting for a replacement aircraft rather than simply continuing their journey after the emergency landing.

Russian authorities said English- and Chinese-speaking airport employees were assisting passengers and crew at the airport. The airline also said a replacement aircraft would be dispatched to continue the flight.

The diversion also placed the incident in a particularly unusual context for British travellers. It's been reported that the UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Russia, citing security concerns, the risk of detention and limited British consular support. However, the passengers aboard HU753 had not chosen Russia as their destination. Their aircraft had been diverted there because of the in-flight technical problem.

A Manchester-bound flight carrying over 230 passengers was forced into an emergency landing in Russiahttps://t.co/28rWRfpc4C pic.twitter.com/EIEJR8jbPA — Daily Star (@dailystar) August 15, 2026

There is also a wider aviation reason why a Manchester-bound flight from China could find itself over Siberia. Chinese airlines continue to operate routes through Russian airspace, allowing them to use a shorter route between Asia and Europe. British and European airlines generally avoid Russian airspace amid restrictions and the wider consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The incident therefore left passengers caught in an awkward geographical and political situation through no choice of their own.

There has been no indication from Hainan Airlines or Russian authorities that the emergency landing was connected to anything other than the reported mechanical fault. No injuries have been reported, and officials have said there was no damage to the aircraft or airport.

The immediate priority remains getting the passengers to Manchester. Hainan Airlines said it would replace the aircraft and provide support while arrangements were made for the onward journey.

Flight HU753 is a scheduled Beijing to Manchester service, normally operating with an Airbus A330, and flight records show the route regularly takes around 10 and a half hours.

For the passengers on Saturday's flight, however, the journey home became considerably more complicated when a routine trip to Britain suddenly ended on a Siberian runway.