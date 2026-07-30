A British Airways jet carrying passengers into Heathrow issued a mayday over London after repeated stall warnings and a sudden loss of key flight protections forced pilots into an emergency recovery manoeuvre now being formally investigated as a serious 'loss of control in-flight' incident.

A British Airways Airbus A320 operating Flight BA919 from Düsseldorf on 6 July was on its initial approach to Heathrow's Runway 27L when it suffered an Air Data Reference (ADR) failure, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). The fault affected systems that provide critical information, including airspeed and altitude, to the cockpit and flight control computers.

As a result, the aircraft's fly-by-wire flight controls reverted from Airbus' Normal Law to Alternate Law, reducing some of the automated protections designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall.

The first stall warning sounded during the initial approach, leading the crew to abandon the landing and declare a 'PAN PAN' urgency call to air traffic control. The aircraft entered a holding pattern while pilots completed emergency checklists and prepared for a second approach.

During that second approach, another stall warning activated at around 3,000ft. The AAIB said the crew carried out a 'potentially abrupt recovery manoeuvre', during which the aircraft descended to approximately 2,200ft before the approach was stabilised.

The crew then upgraded the emergency from PAN PAN to a MAYDAY call, giving the flight priority to land at Heathrow.

The aircraft, registered G-EUUN, landed safely without reported injuries or damage.

Investigators Examine Serious Loss of Control Case

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The AAIB has classified the event as a serious 'Loss of Control In-Flight' incident and has launched a formal investigation into what caused the ADR failure and how the crew responded.

Investigators will examine flight data and cockpit voice recordings to determine why the air data system malfunctioned and whether the issue originated from sensors, onboard computers or another technical fault.

The investigation will also assess the crew's handling of the aircraft after the flight control system entered Alternate Law, including the decision to abandon the first approach, declare successive emergency calls and carry out the recovery manoeuvre following the second stall warning.

At this stage, the AAIB has not attributed responsibility to either pilot or suggested that pilot error caused the incident.

AAIB Narrative Versus Tabloid Account

The incident attracted attention after reports that the aircraft had been 'seconds from disaster' over Canary Wharf, citing an unnamed source who alleged the captain intervened after a 'pilot blunder' by the first officer.

The reports also claimed the aircraft stalled at around 4,000ft and described the event as one of the UK's most serious aviation near misses in recent years.

However, those claims have not been confirmed by the AAIB.

In its preliminary findings, the agency states only that stall warnings were triggered following the air data failure. It does not say the aircraft entered an actual aerodynamic stall, nor does it refer to pilot error or any physical intervention between the flight crew.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials continuing to analyse evidence before reaching any conclusions.

British Airways has also declined to comment on reports concerning the crew beyond confirming its cooperation with investigators. A spokesperson has said: 'We're assisting the AAIB with its investigation and are legally unable to comment further at this stage.'

The airline has not confirmed reports that the captain has been placed on stress leave, and those claims have not been independently verified.

The AAIB's final report is expected to take several months to complete. It will determine the cause of the air data failure, evaluate the crew's response and consider whether any recommendations are needed to improve aircraft systems, operational procedures or pilot training.