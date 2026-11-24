Disabled people receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) could be offered practical support services as part of their award under a government-commissioned review. The proposal draws on Motability, which allows eligible claimants to give up part of their mobility allowance for a leased vehicle or mobility equipment.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, 23 November, Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said PIP should remain a 'cash-first benefit'. Services could be provided alongside cash payments as part of an individual award. The review would also call for a fundamental overhaul to 'rehumanise' the benefit.

The final recommendations of the Timms Review are due on Tuesday, 24 November. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden will consider them alongside Alan Milburn's review of young people's welfare before deciding what changes the Government will pursue.

Motability Model Could Be Extended

Responding to Liberal Democrat disability spokesperson Steve Darling, MP for Torbay, Timms said the Motability principle could be applied more widely across PIP. Under the existing scheme, eligible claimants can forgo part of their mobility component to lease a vehicle or mobility equipment.

Darling questioned how a wider service offer would work while local authorities were reducing resources and volunteer numbers were falling. Timms did not explain how claimants would access the services, saying the recommendations would be published the following day.

The exchange did not clarify which services could be offered or how they would be funded. Timms's comments indicated that cash payments would remain central, but practical arrangements had yet to be set out.

Review Targets PIP Assessment Process

The review is also expected to recommend changes to how PIP claims are assessed and awards reviewed. Timms told MPs that the current assessment was 'not fit for purpose' and that the Government would set out proposals to change it.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said some constituents had waited up to a year for their PIP applications to be reviewed. Timms acknowledged 'a number of difficulties' with the system.

Emerging recommendations published in September included reducing unnecessary reassessments for people with lifelong or degenerative conditions, improving supporting evidence and better recognising fluctuating conditions. They also proposed different assessment methods, including greater access to face-to-face appointments. These were interim proposals, not final recommendations.

Timms review, led by a former JUDGE, and produced together with disabled people, at odds with Milburn's very nasty proposals to scrap PIP for under 25s



Humanely gives fast track for the most severely disabled/those at end of lifehttps://t.co/jnYfFcnKXthttps://t.co/hgwUXGF40Z pic.twitter.com/t65dnuy1lN — Minh Alexander minhalexander.bsky.social (@alexander_minh) November 23, 2026

Timms said the review had been co-produced with disabled people and organisations. He told Labour MP Richard Baker they would be closely involved in developing assessment changes. He also highlighted disability charities' role in employment support and reducing the disability employment gap.

Milburn Review Raises Questions for Under-25s

Ministers are also considering Alan Milburn's review, published on 17 November, which proposes a different welfare and employment support system for people under 25. It recommends a Youth Allowance, separate help for young people with significant, ongoing disability-related costs and a stronger safety net for those with severe, lifelong conditions who are unlikely to work.

Conservative shadow minister Joe Robertson warned that the proposals risked creating a 'two-tier system' for younger and older claimants. Timms said ministers would consider both reviews before deciding how to reform the system inherited from the previous Conservative government.

No final PIP policy has been announced. The reviews are expected to inform a welfare White Paper next year.