Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who has longstanding ties to President Vladimir Putin, is fighting a divorce claim worth more than £2.1 billion in London's High Court. More than a decade after their marriage ended, his former wife, Natalia Potanina, is pursuing what could become Britain's largest divorce award, arguing that Russian courts denied her a fair share of their marital wealth.

The dispute centres on billions accumulated during their marriage, with the former spouses offering sharply different accounts of when their relationship ended.

Conflicting Accounts of the Couple's Separation

According to Natalia, their marriage unravelled in November 2013, when Potanin unexpectedly demanded a divorce after a family dinner at their Moscow home. 'It was a shock to me, and I would have liked to have stayed (married),' she told the court.

However, her former husband maintains their relationship effectively ended in January 2007, despite subsequent family holidays. Natalia disputes that account, arguing that an earlier separation date could affect how the couple's marital assets are assessed. The couple formally divorced in 2014.

From Modest Beginnings to a Billionaire Empire

The former childhood sweethearts married in 1983, initially living with Natalia's parents while struggling financially. Potanin built his fortune through Interros, acquiring major industrial assets during Russia's post-Soviet privatisation drive, including a stake in mining giant Norilsk Nickel.

The family's lifestyle eventually featured luxury properties, private jets, and yachts. The extent of Potanin's lavish spending featured in the High Court proceedings this week, with lawyers for his ex-wife citing his reported £1.7 million payment to the late George Michael for a private New Year's Eve performance in Russia in December 2006.

The Dispute Over Natalia's Share of the Marital Wealth

Natalia previously sought a share of her former husband's business interests through Russian courts. The former spouses dispute how much Natalia received following their Russian divorce, with Potanin maintaining that she has already received substantial assets. Her lawyers argue that even the higher figure falls far short of a fair share of the marital wealth. 'On any objective analysis, that is hugely unfair and a huge injustice,' her barrister, Charles Howard KC, told the High Court.

Potanin has disclosed net assets of approximately £5.2 billion, although Natalia's lawyers have challenged the completeness of his financial disclosures. If her £2.1 billion claim fails, she is alternatively seeking approximately £600 million to meet what her lawyers describe as her 'reasonable needs', including substantial sums for housing, maintenance, and other expenses.

Claims of Political Influence and Financial Disputes

Natalia has lived in London since 2015 and acquired British citizenship. She's now seeking further financial relief through the English courts following her Russian divorce settlement. She alleges that Potanin's political connections influenced their Russian divorce proceedings, telling the court she feared for her safety in Moscow after allegedly being followed by black cars.

Potanin contests her claim, his lawyers arguing that she has already received around $80 million through Russian court proceedings, a figure she disputes. They maintain that international sanctions could prevent him from paying an English court award without selling shares in Norilsk Nickel.

Potanin, who is widely reported to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin, shares the Russian leader's passion for ice hockey, and the pair have played in a charity match. He remains in Russia and is subject to UK sanctions, including a travel ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.