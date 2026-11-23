More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Manchester's Co-op Live arena after an unknown substance was released into the crowd during US rapper Don Toliver's concert on Sunday, 22 November. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) initially said the substance was believed to be tear gas, but later described it as unknown as investigations continued.

The incident happened towards the end of the performance and brought the show to an early finish. The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) assessed more than 50 people, some of whom reported eye and respiratory symptoms. One person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment, while precautionary decontamination was carried out at the venue.

Police declared a major incident shortly after 10pm to coordinate the emergency response. No serious injuries had been reported, and authorities had not confirmed what the substance was or how it entered the crowd.

Don Toliver’s show in Manchester tonight has been evacuated after tear gas was set off in the crowd 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X6Pg8zOfFl — dontolivernow (@dontolivernow) November 22, 2026

Concert Stopped as Emergency Crews Respond

Venue staff alerted police shortly after 10pm, with officers and other emergency services attending Co-op Live. Concertgoers were escorted from the arena as a precaution, while those showing possible effects of exposure were assessed by medical teams.

NWAS declared a major incident at 10.25pm and sent several emergency crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team. More than 50 people were assessed by ambulance clinicians, with some reporting eye and breathing problems. One patient was taken to hospital, and decontamination was undertaken as a precaution.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show people coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Witnesses said an announcement told the audience the show had ended because of unforeseen circumstances. The footage does not establish what substance was released or who was responsible.

Police Confirm More Than 12,000 Evacuated

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said more than 12,000 people had been safely escorted from the arena. She said the major incident declaration allowed emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate their response.

Emergency services have safely evacuated concertgoers at last night's (22.11.26) Toliver show at Co-op Live after reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance. Several people remain to be medically assessed on site for side effects, as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/iTrKy4Hh5u — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 23, 2026

In its first statement, police said the substance was believed to be tear gas. However, a later update described it as an unknown substance and said enquiries would seek to establish what it was and how the incident happened.

Police advised anyone who attended the concert and later developed side-effects or felt unwell to attend their local hospital. NWAS also urged people who subsequently became unwell to seek medical advice.

Venue Cooperates with Ongoing Investigation

Co-op Live said it was working closely with GMP to establish the cause of the incident. The venue said the safety and security of visitors remained its priority and that it would provide further information when it received an update from police.

Authorities have not confirmed the substance involved, explained how it was released or announced any arrests. The investigation is continuing.

Toliver, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing as part of his UK tour. He was scheduled to play London's O2 Arena on Monday, 23 November, followed by OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. Co-op Live remained closed while emergency services helped attendees leave safely and make their way home.