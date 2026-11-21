Parents at Flora Gardens Primary School in Hammersmith, west London, are fighting a council proposal to close the school on 31 August 2027. Hammersmith & Fulham Council cites falling pupil numbers and financial pressure, while families say the plan ignores the school's community and the disruption children have already faced.

The consultation opened on 5 November 2026 and runs until 17 December. No decision has been made. If the council moves ahead with a formal closure proposal, Cabinet is expected to make a final decision on 15 March 2027.

For context, Flora Gardens moved from its former Dalling Road site to Lena Gardens in June 2024, initially on a temporary basis. The council confirmed the move as permanent in 2026.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that more than £1 million had been spent on the relocation and refurbishment. Parents argue that this investment should be considered before the council decides the school's future.

Why the Council Wants Flora Gardens Closed

Council documents give Flora Gardens a capacity of 210 pupils. It had 145 pupils in January 2026, falling to 142 in provisional October figures, including 13 Reception pupils.

The council says nearby schools, including Addison and Brackenbury, could take Flora Gardens pupils if it closes.

Consultation documents record a deficit of £12,831 as of 31 March 2026 and forecast a further in-year deficit of £25,977 for 2026/27.

The school's quarter-two return for 2026/27, seen by the LDRS, reportedly projected a surplus of £948.98. These are different financial snapshots, so they are not directly comparable. The council warns that falling rolls could cut income faster than staffing and fixed costs can be adjusted.

The wider borough is under the same pressure. October 2025 figures recorded 8,201 primary pupils against 9,721 places, leaving 1,520 unfilled.

Flora Gardens Parents Push Back

Parents have asked whether the council's own admissions information played a part in falling enrolment.

The LDRS reported that the council showed an incorrect location and email address for Flora Gardens in admissions information until March 2026. Parents believe the errors may have put off prospective families, although their effect on enrolment has not been established.

Almost 40 per cent of pupils have special educational needs (SEN), according to the LDRS. Parents say the school's support matters most to children who need extra help.

One parent, who asked not to be named, told the LDRS, 'Every single child that has SEN needs in here, their needs are met with professional support, in-school support, extracurricular support.'

'Every child's need is met and every child is an individual, not a number.'

Chanel Whilby, whose Year 5 son is on the SEN register, said he had built close friendships at the school. She called the proposal 'a liberty', adding, 'They've adjusted and now you're trying to move them again. It's just not fair.'

Emma Rose, 39, said her son had been 'under-challenged' at his previous school. After homeschooling him, she found Flora Gardens, which she said she adored.

Shabnam Omary, 30, whose two children attend, said her Year 6 son was anxious about the uncertainty but still loved going to school each morning.

A council spokesperson said no decision had been made and that falling pupil numbers across London required a sustainable network of local schools. The council urged residents to respond before 17 December 2026.